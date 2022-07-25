Liver is one of the most vital organs in our body. It is in charge of a variety of functions, including detoxification, nutrient regulation, enzyme more. Furthermore, the liver secretes bile juice, which aids in digestion and metabolism. This is why taking proper care of liver is important for maintaining our overall health. While the liver contains very little fat, some lifestyle changes can contribute to the accumulation of too much liver fat, which can eventually damage it completely. However, besides having healthy drinking habits can help you get rid of liver fat. Given this, we’ve compiled a list of healthy and detox drink options that you should add in your diet now. Read on to know.Also Read - Diet Plan For Weight Gain: 5 Foods To Gain Weight in a Healthy Way
5 super-healthy drinks to cure fatty liver
- Amla Juice: Amla (or Indian gooseberry) is extremely nutritious. It is high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, vitamin C, and other essential nutrients. These elements aid in the removal of toxins and the health of our liver. Thus, drinking amla juice empty stomach in morning can be beneficial for liver and stomach. Aside from amla juice, there are a few other ways to incorporate amla into your daily diet.
- Betroot Juice: Beetroot juice is one of the best homemade remedies for fatty liver because it is high in fiber, antioxidants, and essential minerals. Its nutrients assist in detoxifying liver as well as improving the processes of eliminating excess fat.
- Turmeric Tea: Turmeric is high in antioxidants, which helps in blood circulation and promotes liver health. Having turmeric tea is not only beneficial for liver but also aids in overall health.
- Green Tea: Green tea is beneficial for the liver because of its high concentration of catechin, a powerful antioxidant that can inhibit the development of cancer cells. When consuming green tea, it is critical that it is of high quality and not extract, as extracts can cause additional liver damage.
- Coffee: Coffee is one of the most commonly recommended beverages for liver cleansing because it has been shown that people who drink it on a regular basis have a lower risk of developing chronic liver disease and fatty liver disease.