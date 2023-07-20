Home

Fatty Liver Diet: 7 Foods to Boost Liver Immunity During Rainy Season

Recently, fatty liver has been reportedly on a rise in India. Monsoon is a time when bacteria thrive and it is important to shield liver health from further damage.

Our body is a complex structure that works with complex systems. From bone structures to neurological wires to organs, its all complicated. Among these many organs and structures, the liver is said to be the second largest organ in the body and one of the primary ones that is responsible for daily functioning of it too. .According to World Health Organisation (WHO), In India, liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death. In a recent study presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, the study highlighted the exponential rise of NAFLD. It is mostly attributed to sedentary lifestyle choices. Monsoon is a time when illness and infections are on the rise. In order to shield from the outside bacteria, it is important to have a healthy diet. Liver performs complex functions including:

Production and excretion of bile

Metabolism of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates

Regulation of blood sugars

Controlling cholesterol levels

Blood detoxification and purification

Hence, it is imperative to safeguard liver health at its best.

Here are 5 foods to boost liver health

Greens to prevent fat build up Omega 3 to reduce inflammation Sunflower seeds for ani-oxidants Wheatgrass to lower abnormal liver enzymes Turmeric to reduce liver damage Steel-cut oats: Whole-grain, fiber-rich foods like oats are associated with a reduced risk of NAFLD-related diseases. Studies have shown that a nutritious diet rich in high fiber foods like oats is effective for those with NAFLD and may help reduce triglyceride levels. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are plant sources of omega-3 acids that help reduce hepatic lipid and improve liver fat in patients with NAFLD. Plus, Omega-3 are anti-inflammatory in nature, which will protect the liver from any inflammation.

Tips to Keep Liver Healthy

Consume a healthy, balanced diet Limit sugar and salt intake Include more green veggies and fresh fruits in your diet Maintain a healthy weight in accordance with BMI Regular exercise is the key to a healthy lifestyle Eat sprouted pulses like mung, matki, black channa, green channa and sprouted wheat, as itgreatly increases the liver’s cleansing properties.

