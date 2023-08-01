Home

Fatty Liver Rise in India: 5 Early Signs and Symptoms in Children One Should Not Ignore

Fatty liver is not just rising in India but increasingly becoming concerning as more population of children is being diagnosed with it as well.

Fatty Liver Rise in India: 5 Early Signs and Symptoms in Children One Should Not Ignore (Freepik)

Fatty liver is on a severe rise in India. Usually, fatty liver conditions was considered prevalence in adults and older people, but reportedly, there has been a rise in cases in children as well. This is known as pediatric non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Fatty liver is basically an accumulation of fat in the liver that blocks the flow of bloodstream. In children, this is caused to sedentary lifestyle choices. Highly processed food, food with high sugar content and no physical exercise are a few major contributions.

According to a recent study by AIIMS, over one-third or 38 per cent of Indians have fatty liver or NAFLD. The study published in Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology further stated that nearly 35 per cent of children are also affected with this condition.

FATTY LIVER: EARLY SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS IN CHILDREN

Unexplained tiredness and weakness. This may affect their everyday activities as well. Obesity; Excessive body weight becomes a common risk factor for fatty liver. Abdominal Pain Loss of appetite Type 2 Diabetes – Insulin resistance and fatty liver are closely associated.

FATTY LIVER PREVENTION IN CHILDREN

In the contemporary era, a sedentary lifestyle has severely added to several health problems. Accessibility to processed food, junk, increased screen time and reduced physical activity cumulatively can affect the liver. However, here are certain precautions, that parents can encourage their children to follow for a healthy outlook:

Consume a healthy, balanced diet

Limit sugar and salt intake

Include more green veggies and fresh fruits in your diet

Maintain a healthy weight in accordance with BMI

Regular exercise is the key to a healthy lifestyle

In case, any of the sings and symptoms are noticed for a prolonged time, it is best to get yourself checked.

