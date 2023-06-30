Home

Feeling anxious almost everyday is normal. But when it starts to hinder our everyday working, then it is a sign that it is time to seek professional help for the sake of our own good.

What is anxiety? How to deal with anxiety? These are some everyday questions and pretty relatable ones too. In the way of hustle culture and fast-paced lifestyle where things change in a matter of clicks, feeling stressed, and anxious is absolutely normal. Anxiety is basically body’s natural response to perceived stress or danger. The American Psychological Association (APA) defines anxiety as “an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes like increased blood pressure.” However, these days it is often used as a blanket term for general stress, worry etc.

Don’t worry be happy’ is easier said than done, for anxiety spares no person. Every one of us has, at some point or the other, experienced worry and anxiety. A gnawing feeling in the pit of the stomach that crops up in brief pangs or hovers like a cloud over your mind. Unchecked and uncontrolled anxiety can even drive a person to the brink of depression. It can hamper day-to-day activities. And that’s when it is water above head and one should seek professional help.

HOW TO DEAL WITH ANXIETY?

That’s is the question we all need answers to. Here are a few ways, tips, or lifestyle tweaks, as one might say, to mitigate everyday anxiety levels.

Chamomile: Chamomile is a herb which has soothing and a sedating effect on the body, It helps calm frayed nerves and drives away anxiety. One can use chamomile in the form of tea. Nutrition: Nutrition habits, play a major role to combat anxiety. People suffering from anxiety need to maintain a special diet which emphasises replacing nutrients lost due to stressful periods. Often, people dealing with anxiety do not eat much and have a loss of appetite. Sleep Pattern: Sleep is the time when the body heals, re-energises and recovers from the day’s stress. It is time for the body to recoup its defenses and refurbish energy. Severe sleep deprivation can lead to psychosis. Have time in your daily schedule for adequate hours of sleep. Kava: Kava is essentially a muscle relaxant and is also recommended for menstrual cramps. It helps to reduce anxiety and serves as a natural remedy for stress, nervousness and overworked psyches. It produces both physical and psychological relaxation responses. Anxiety-Friendly Food: Eat foods rich in antioxidants like dry fruits, leafy vegetables, banana figs, fish, curd, pulses, wholegrains etc. Antioxidants help fight stress better by preventing free radical damage. On should increase intake of vitamin C and vegetables. Mindfulness: Try yoga and meditation to help balance emotions and deal with day-to-day anxiety and other stress. Deep Breathing: Practising deep breathing exercises can help mitigate the anxiety levels. This will help to slow the heart rate and help the body and mind to calm down.

Now, one must also remember while there are a few general tips and tricks, managing and dealing with anxiety may differ for individuals. apart from these, regular physical activity, a healthy lifestyle will surely help manage everyday anxiety levels.

But one must remember that it is perfectly okay to not be okay, And anxiety and stress do not have to be extremely severe to consult a mental health professional. Seek help as and when you feel like to.

