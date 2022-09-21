Feeling Sleepy After Lunch? It’s rather typical to feel exhausted or have trouble focusing after eating. Depending on what, when, and how much they consumed when eating, a person may feel extremely exhausted. Protein and carbohydrate-rich diets can contribute to a drowsier feeling than other foods. Some scientists think that after eating, serotonin production increases, which is why people feel exhausted. Mood and sleep cycles are influenced by the neurotransmitter serotonin.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerji says, “An afternoon siesta can be very tempting, but the sluggishness that accompanies it can often feel unpleasant.” Eating grilled chicken, more vegetables, and salads all contribute to enhancing your mood and general wellness, as per the expert.

3 TIPS ON HOW TO AVOID FEELING SLEEPY AFTER LUNCH

Eat Protein Rich Food Avoid Carbohydrate-Rich Food to Avoid Feeling Sleepy Avoid Lunch Time Traps

People may have unusual fatigue after eating depending on the food they ate and the timing of their meals. By eating well, getting enough sleep, and being active after lunch, you can maintain your afternoon energy.

How to Avoid Feeling Sleepy After Lunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

The nutritionist also suggests meals to avoid at noon because they can cause you to feel dizzy and sleepy thereafter. Check the list below:

Burgers

Noodles

Fried Snacks

Pav Bhaji

Pizzas

Biryani

Dosas

Noodles

Rice & Curry

People are most likely to feel drowsy after eating meals high in protein and carbohydrates. A person may benefit from altering the kind and time of their meals if this is interfering with everyday tasks. Consult a doctor if these kinds of modifications are ineffective.