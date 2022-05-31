According to a report by World Health Organization, around 9.6 million people died of cancer in 2018. The painful disease is the second leading cause of death in the world. It is a cause of concern among the youth and children. It is no more an old age disease. Cancer is a deadly condition that occurs when your body cells start growing uncontrollably because of some unknown reason and form a tumour. It can develop in any part of your body and can affect your life majorly.Also Read - Summer Foot Care: Best And Effective Tips To Get Pretty And Smooth Feet During Summer | Watch Video

The COVID-19 pandemic has further eclipsed cancer care over the past two years. The lack of awareness, absence of pain in early stages and above all the pandemic scare is making many patients postpone their visits to the hospitals. Also Read - Oral Care Tips: Simple And Effective Ways To Keep Your Teeth Strong, Shiny And Healthy - Watch Video

Cancers put the health care system under tremendous pressure due to the nature of the disease, prolonged treatment and regular checks that follow. Symptoms of Cancer are innumerable however, you can watch out for warning signs.

In some cases, the cancerous tumour can grow and spread through other parts of the body, it can lead to spasms, twitches, or jerking. Muscle twitches happen by involuntary contractions in the area, or uncontrollable twitching of a muscle group that is served by a single motor nerve fiber, according to Times of India report. Also Read - 8 Golden Rules You Must Follow to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy

Why do you feel the twitching sensation?

Cancer symptoms usually occur when the tumour starts pressing on the brain which leads to abnormal functioning of the organ. The brain tumour irritates the neurons present in the brain and can cause muscle contradictions, twitching, numbness and tingling, shallow breathing and loss of consciousness, TOI report said.

It says that tumours which spread through the temporal lobe, frontal lobe, and parietal lobe can cause problems in speech, decision making, problem-solving, concentration, and thinking speed functions. The report says that it is imperative to address the symptoms as they appear.

Twitching can also happen for various other reasons including stress, an overdose of caffeine, an unhealthy diet, exercise, or as a side effect of some medicines.

It has been proven by various medical studies that an early diagnosis of cancer can save up to 90 per cent of lives.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms, then it is advised to contact your doctor immediately for further examination.