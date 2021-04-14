When it comes to intimate hygiene, the personal care industry has a lot to offer. From intimate washes to menstrual care products, every brand is striving hard to make it more convenient by introducing products that can be utilized with ease. Intimate wipes, being one of them, can be used anywhere and anytime. Popular brands have introduced these wipes to keep the vulva clean, dry, and fresh. Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: How to Stay Protected From Coronavirus at Home

Your vulva has an acidic pH, higher than any part of the body, meaning it carries an important task to keep good bacteria and bad bacteria in a proportion healthy for the body. Carrying regular checks, keeping the area clean, and never messing up with the pH level should be a part of intimate hygiene habits.

Female Hygiene: How do intimate wipes help?

While the vulva naturally keeps the area clean by doing the job itself with the help of an internal lubricant, washing it regularly with warm water and using unscented, gentle, products could make the task easier. Some products like cleaning wipes are specifically designed to do the job. Personal care brands that are chemically safe to use maintains the freshness of the region by reducing irritation or unpleasant smell of your vulva region.

They are easy to carry, come in convenient packaging, and can keep your overly sensitive region refreshed and moist.

Why should you always carry intimate wipes on the go?

1. Controls odor

The feminine intimate region often releases clear or white discharge. The organs in your cervix produce a characteristic discharge that keeps your vulva moist. This helps in keeping the area accurately moisturized. Even when it’s your vagina’s way of cleaning itself and it is a sign you have a perfectly healthy vagina; you must ensure that it does not produce a foul smell or discoloration. Changing scents or colors could be a sign of infection. On the off chance that you do, intimate wipes come in very handy. By using them front-to-back, you help in reducing the excess of bad bacteria from the region and keep it clean.

2. Helps during intimate moments

Gynecologists recommend clearing the bladder after intercourse, to avoid any potential risk of microscopic organisms entering your vulva and causing UTIs. Intimate wipes are an added measure to ensure the same. Using the wipes from front to back prevents the spread of bacteria.

3. Gives special treatment to the intimate area

Vulva and the surrounding region are the most sensitive area; hence it requires exceptional consideration, particularly with regards to its cleanliness. The intimate area has a distinctive pH and washing it with bathing soaps or shower gels can prompt a pH imbalance. Regular usage of intimate wipes can protect the region from contracting viral infections and avoiding irritation, which is often the result of using regular soaps.

Lack of awareness and accurate knowledge are two of the most dangerous combinations that can harm your intimate area. There may be a stigma still attached to discussing these among peer groups, you must b aware of the consequences of never maintaining a healthy and regular habit of vaginal cleansing.

— The article has been sourced from Mr Sarthak Taneja, Co-Founder, Skin Elements.