Fennel Seeds For Weight Loss: 5 Benefits of Saunf for Shedding Extra Fat and How to Consume it

Fennel Seeds for Weight Loss: Saunf is a good source that helps to reduce those extra kilos in several ways. Freshner, spice to weight loss aid, it has several health benefits too.

Fennel Seeds for Weight Loss: Weight loss regime involves a lot of practices. From dietary changes, and lifestyle tweaks to fitness, everything needs to be aligned with an individual’s requirements. There is an array of foods, drinks and combinations of these that help reduce weight in ways we don’t always comprehend it. Among the assemblage of things we can eat, drink and do, there one common spice that can be found in every kitchen shelf and that is a good source to help shed the extra fat. Saunf or fennel seeds, is a mainstay in household spice that is known to serve certain medicinal purposes as well. Ayurveda to fitness, saunf is considered to be a good source that aids in improving health.

How Fennel Seeds Help with Weight Loss?

Saunf or fennel seeds are a rich source of antioxidants, fiber, minerals. A powerhouse of nutrients, it helps to boost metabolism and further helps with the reduction of extra fat.

Reduce Extra Fat: Saunf is power house of nutrients. It helps to reduce the storage of fat and absorb other nutrients in the body. Keeps Stomach Full: Fennel seeds are rich in fibre that helps to keep the stomach full longer and help reduce cravings. Good Digestion: Being a fibrous spice, it aids with better digestion and helps in production of digetsive enzymes. Remove Toxins: Fennel seeds also are a good source of antioxidants that help flush out toxins from the body. It also lowers oxidative stress and damage. Boost Metabolism: Consuming saung boost metabolis. It helps process the energy faster and burns fat at a higher rate.

How to Consume Fennel Seeds for Weight Loss

Fennel Water: Keep a glass full of water and a handful of fennel seeds soaked in it overnight. Then drink saunf water first thing in the morning.

Fennel Tea: Herbal and green teas have also been part of the weight loss regime. While there can be a few ways to make tea, one can add a teaspoon or two of saunf in hot water. do not boil it for long, just add mint leaves, ginger and honey for taste.

Fennel or saunf is a good source to inculcate weight loss, however, it does not work solo. Weight loss should be combined with proper dietary practises, and exrecuse for optimal results.

