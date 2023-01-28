Home

Fertility Diet: 6 Superfoods For Men And Women to Improve Fertility Levels

Fertility Diet: Superfoods are high in protein, such as antioxidants, fibre, or fatty acids, like salmon, broccoli, or blueberries. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains seems to be more in keeping with the idea of designating a serving of food as a superfood. Dr Saroja Koppala, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad shares superfoods for fertility for both men and women. Fertility experts always suggest maintaining a balanced diet, as the quality of oocytes and eggs as well as the integrity of sperm can both be improved by eating a diet of balanced and rich in vitamins and nutrients. Eggs can be harmed by increased stress levels or lifestyle changes, therefore nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants like vitamin C and co-enzyme Q can help to increase fertility.

6 FOODS TO BOOST FERTILITY IN MEN AND WOMEN

​Leafy Green vegetables: They contain large amounts of folic acid and vitamin C, two substances that aid in ovulation. During pregnancy, it reduces the chance of miscarriage and chromosomal problems. Include veggies like spinach, broccoli, kale, and fenugreek in your diet for the most health advantages, and it also helps to increase sperm quality. Dry Fruits And Nuts: Important sources of protein, vitamins, and minerals include nuts and dried fruits. Selenium is abundant in walnuts and helps lessen chromosomal damage in eggs. Due to the reduced damage caused by selenium, fertility will increase as a result. This antioxidant enhances egg formation in humans and blocks the entry of free radicals. To increase fertility, eat a few nuts and dried fruits. Tomatoes: Lycopene, which is found in tomatoes, can boost a man’s sperm count by up to 70%. A sperm’s swimming speed is also accelerated by it. Broccoli: Broccoli is a superfood that is essential for those who are trying to get pregnant since it is a great source of folic acid. Folic acid is crucial for a healthy pregnancy and helps to prevent conditions like Spina Bifida. Broccoli also contains vitamin C, which the ovaries use to support the development of eggs and ensure that ovulation occurs as intended. Avocados: Avocados are a wonderful source of vitamin E, which is excellent for sperm motility and fertilization. The sperm contains genetic flaws that could cause an abortion. Vitamin E helps to minimize these DNA flaws. Pumpkin Seeds: Zinc, which is contained in pumpkin seeds, helps support healthy sperm and egg development in both men and women. Additionally, it helps ensure that cell division usually occurs during conception. Along with pumpkin seeds, other excellent sources of zinc include rye, peas, and oats.

While these superfoods may assist to boost overall fertility, avoiding alcohol, soy, sweets, and saturated fats can help to prevent infertility. As a result, it’s crucial to keep a healthy lifestyle for both nutrition and overall health. By including a range of superfoods in your diet, you can help combat infertility and increase the success rate of conception by taking these particular actions to promote fertility.