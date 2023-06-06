Home

Fiber Rich Diet: Apart From Digestion, 5 Reasons Why High-Fiber Food is Key to Healthy Lifestyle

It is common knowledge that how food rich in fiber content is good for digestive health. But that is not all, there are few other reasons that prove why fiber-rich diet is pivotal for healthy living.

Apart From Digestion, Why High-Fiber Food is Important (Freepik)

Eat more fiber, one must have a fiber-rich diet. Why? Fiberous food is good for digestion. This is the most common association we make with dietary fibres. But the health wagon for fibrous food does not stop there as several other reasons make fiberous food essential for everyday diet. According to Harvard University research on Fiber- The Nutrition Source, ” Children and adults need at least 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day for good health, but most Americans get only about 15 grams a day. Great sources are whole grains, whole fruits and vegetables, legumes, and nuts.”

Dietary fibre has significant benefits for your digestive tract. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to your stool, softening it and helping prevent constipation, while gel-like soluble fiber tends to slow digestion, allowing your body to derive maximum benefit from the food you consume. There is no doubt that we do not prioritise fiber food that much, but here are reasons that prove why it should go up the healthy diet priority list.

High- Fiber Food Benefits For Healthy Living

Reduces hunger hormone levels: Ghrelin hormone (the hunger hormone) makes you feel less hungry, and cholecystokinin GLP-1 and peptide YY fill you up, altogether leading to a reduction in food intake. Good for Weight Loss: Food rich in fiber content tend to be lower in calories. Therefore, it helps one keep full longer and may also help in shedding extra kilos. Controls blood sugar spikes: Foods that contain viscous fiber have a lower glycemic index and cause smaller spikes in blood sugar than foods that are low in fiber. Fibre feeds your friendly gut bacteria: Consuming adequate amounts of soluble, fermentable fiber is very important for optimal health because it optimizes the function of the friendly bacteria in your gut. Helps maintain bowel health: Increasing fiber intake reduces constipation. Fiber is believed to help absorb water, increase the bulk of stool, and speed up the movement of stool through the intestine Can reduce your cholesterol: A diet rich in soluble fiber keeps the LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels in check, overall reducing total cholesterol, Reduces the risk of colorectal cancer: Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. Many studies have linked a high intake of fiber-rich foods with a reduced risk of colon cancer.

10 High-Fiber Foods

Apples Whole Grain Raspberries Lentils Avocado Bananas Carrots Brussels Sprouts Chickpeas Oats

These are just ten food sources for fiber, but it is important to have good fiber intake everyday.

