Home

Health

Fibre-Rich Diet: 5 Quick Meals to Add in Your Breakfast Platter Everyday

Fibre-Rich Diet: 5 Quick Meals to Add in Your Breakfast Platter Everyday

Mornings can be chaotic but breakfast should not be missed. Add these fibre-rich foods for you breakfast ideas list and start the day with an energetic note.

Fiber-Rich Diet: 5 Quick Meals to Add in Your Breakfast Platter Everyday (Freepik)

Fiber-Rich Diet: Late for work? Mornings can be chaotic because there is lot to do. Many of us skip the first meal of the day and that is extremely not healthy. How we start our day can help channelise the course for the rest of our time. Therefore breakfast has to be nutrient-rich to kickstart the morning on an energetic note.

Trending Now

A fibre-rich diet is a favourable option to have on the morning platter. Food and meals rich in dietary fibres can help with better digestion, get relief from constipation and will also keep the stomach full longer reducing hunger pangs.

You may like to read

Here are some ideal quick breakfast ideas to add in your chart and why.

5 QUICK BREAKFAST IDEAS TO EAT EVERYDAY

Oatmeal with berries and nuts: Oatmeal is a good source of soluble fibre, which can help to lower cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar control. Berries and nuts are also good sources of fibre, as well as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. To make this breakfast, simply cook oatmeal according to package directions and top with berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Whole-wheat toast with avocado and eggs: Whole-wheat toast is a good source of fibre and complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy throughout the morning. Avocado is a good source of healthy fats and fibre, and eggs are a good source of protein. To make this breakfast, toast two slices of whole-wheat bread and top with mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Yoghurt parfait with fruit and granola: Yogurt is a good source of protein and calcium, and fruit and granola are good sources of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. To make this breakfast, layer yoghurt, fruit, and granola in a jar or glass. You can use any type of yoghurt you like, such as Greek yoghurt, Icelandic yoghurt, or regular yoghurt. You can also use any type of fruit you like, such as berries, bananas, apples, or peaches. Smoothies: Made with fruits, vegetables, and yoghurt, smoothies are a quick and easy way to get a boost of fibre in the morning. To make a smoothie, simply blend together fruits, vegetables, and yoghurt. You can use any type of fruit and vegetables you like, but some popular options include bananas, berries, spinach, and kale. Chia pudding with fruit and nuts: Chia pudding is a healthy and delicious breakfast that is packed with fibre. To make chia pudding, simply combine chia seeds, milk, and a sweetener of your choice in a jar or glass and let it sit overnight. In the morning, top the chia pudding with fruit, nuts, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.