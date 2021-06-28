Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some big-ticket economic announcement today on Monday. The minister addressed a press conference in New Delhi and highlighted that the sectors affected by the COVID pandemic will get major relief. She said that the government has approved a Rs 1.1 crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-19 affected sectors. Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna Till March 31

Last year too, the government had announced several relief measures when India was hit by the first wave of Coronavirus, which included a stimulus package of Aatmnirbhar Bharat in May 2020.

During the press conference, the Finance minister announced Rs 50,000 crore in the health sector for scaling up medical infrastructure.

The government has also dedicated Rs 60,000 crore relief for other sectors, the interest rate is capped at 8.25 p.a.

Rs 23, 220 crores has been allotted to the public health sector. These funds will focus on short term emergency preparedness with special emphasis on children and paediatric care/paediatric beds.

“Rs 23,220 Crore for public health, with a sharp focus on child & paediatric care. The Amount to be spent in this financial year itself. This Will include HR augmentation to rope in medical students, nurses; strengthening of infra like ICU beds, ambulances, O2 supply, equipment, medicines,” FM Sitharaman said.