Home

Health

First Long-Lasting Male Contraceptive Passes ICMR Test: Is it Helpful?

First Long-Lasting Male Contraceptive Passes ICMR Test: Is it Helpful?

The injection creates a physical barrier that prevents sperm from passing through. RISUG begins to work within two months of injection, and it is effective for up to 10 years.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) successfully tested contraceptives for the males that may help for long lasting sterility. RISUG (Reversible Inhibition of Sperm under Guidance) is a non-hormonal injectable male contraceptive that works by blocking the production of sperm. It is injected into the vas deferens, the tube that carries sperm from the testicles to the penis. The injection creates a physical barrier that prevents sperm from passing through. RISUG begins to work within two months of injection, and it is effective for up to 10 years.

Trending Now

Here are few reasons why it may be helpful.

You may like to read

Benefits of RISUG:

Long-lasting and reversible

Non-hormonal, so it does not cause the side effects associated with hormonal contraception

Highly effective, with a pregnancy rate of less than 1%

Safe and well-tolerated, with minimal side effects

RISUG is a highly effective contraceptive, with a pregnancy rate of less than 1%. In the ICMR study, none of the 303 participants who were injected with RISUG experienced an unwanted pregnancy.

RISUG is a promising new male contraceptive option that offers a number of advantages over existing methods. It is long-lasting, reversible, non-hormonal, and highly effective. It is also safe and well-tolerated, with minimal side effects. RISUG is still under development, but it has the potential to revolutionize male contraception.

It is important to note that RISUG is not yet available to the public. It is still in the clinical trial phase, and it will need to be approved by regulatory authorities before it can be marketed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES