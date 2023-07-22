Home

Flour For Heart Health: 5 Types of Atta That Are Beneficial For the Heart

What type of atta we consume also affects our health. Bajra or ragi, wheat or multigrain, there are some types which can be more beneficial for the heart health.

Heart-related fatalities and cases make the headlines almost every other day. Heart-related illness is no more an old age problem. The increasingly unhealthy sedentary life is leading us towards an unhealthy heart. While lifestyle changes are extremely important, dietary planning is also essential. Reducing intake of carbs, fried food, red meat is just not enough. Little changes with the type of flour (atta) we use can also make a change. When it comes to heart health, choosing the right flours can make a difference. Here are some flours that are generally considered beneficial for heart health. Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra explained the importance of atta for healthy and hearty heart!

5 FLOURS FOR A HEALTHY HEART

Steel-cut Oats Flour: it is high in soluble fiber, particularly beta-glucan, which has been shown to help reduce cholesterol levels and promote heart health. Amaranth Flour: Amarnath flour has cholesterol-lowering properties thanks to the phytosterols it contains. Jowar Flour: The goodness of phytochemicals, phenols, tannins, and plant sterols in jowar flour are known to have a hypercholesterolaemia effect. Noteworthy amounts of antioxidants, vitamins E, B and minerals iron and magnesium is valuable in lowering cholesterol levels Almond Flour: is rich in MUFA and PUFA. Of the fatty acids, oleic acid reduces blood cholesterol level, linoleic acid prevents constriction of blood vessels, linolenic and linoleic acids reduce blood lipid and glyceride levels and hypertension. Bajra Flour: The presence of lignin and phytonutrients in bajra flour serve as good antioxidants and thus prevent heart related diseases. For this reason, pearl millet is considered good for cardiac health.

While this is generic information, it always better to consult with a medical professional to chart out a proper course of action, a dietary plan tat is suitable for an individual’s body. Making the right and informed choice is important for a healthy heart and fit well-being!

