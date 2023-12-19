Home

Health

Flu Treatment: 5 Ayurvedic Kadhas to Get Instant Relief From Seasonal Cough and Cold

Flu Treatment: 5 Ayurvedic Kadhas to Get Instant Relief From Seasonal Cough and Cold

Kadhas are herbal concoctions that are said to be healthy and help get instant relief from viral infections, sore throat etc.

Flu Treatment: 5 Kadhas to Get Instant Relief From Seasonal Cough and Cold (Freepik)

Indian medicine history speaks of ancient traditions of Ayurveda and how it has helped remedy several medical issues. One such discovery was of herbal concoctions called kadhas. Kadha is a traditional Ayurvedic herbal decoction commonly used in Indian households to treat various ailments, including the flu. The warm temperature and medicinal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties of the different herbs and spies used in preparations are often proven effective in treating seasonal allergies and health problems.

Trending Now

Here are five types of kadhas and their potential benefits for treating flu symptoms:

You may like to read

5 KADHAS TO TREAT FLU, COUGH AND COLD

Tulsi (Holy Basil) Kadha: Tulsi leaves are well-known for their immune-boosting properties. Tulsi kadha is made by boiling tulsi leaves in water along with other ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper. It is believed to help relieve respiratory symptoms, reduce fever, and strengthen the immune system. Ginger Kadha: Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial agent. Ginger kadha is prepared by boiling ginger slices in water along with other ingredients like lemon, honey, and cloves. It may help relieve congestion, soothe sore throat, and promote sweating to reduce fever. Cinnamon Kadha: Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties and is believed to help boost immunity. Cinnamon kadha is made by boiling cinnamon sticks in water along with other ingredients like honey and black pepper. It may help reduce inflammation, relieve cough and cold symptoms, and provide warmth to the body. Black Pepper Kadha: Black pepper has antibacterial properties and is known to help alleviate respiratory symptoms. Black pepper kadha is prepared by boiling black peppercorns in water along with other ingredients like ginger, honey, and tulsi leaves. It may help relieve congestion, reduce cough, and provide relief from flu symptoms. Turmeric Kadha: Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric kadha is made by boiling turmeric powder in water along with other ingredients like black pepper, ginger, and honey. It is believed to boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and provide relief from flu symptoms.

It’s important to note that while kadhas have been traditionally used for flu relief, scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness is limited. They can be used as complementary remedies alongside conventional medical treatments, but it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before relying solely on kadhas for flu treatment. Additionally, individual responses to kadhas may vary, and some ingredients may interact with certain medications or have contraindications for specific health conditions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.