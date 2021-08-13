Mumbai: Flu is an epidemic and if the children fail to take the flu shot then they might end up being hospitalized. The flu shot is a preventive measure against viral infection and reduces the risk of developing respiratory problems like pneumonia, which aggravates one’s risk of COVID-19. Don’t forget to take a shot as recommended by the doctor.Also Read - 575 People Including 112 Children Test Positive For COVID-19 In Mizoram

Keeping in mind the seasonal changes and other factors, parents are aware that cold and flu also bring in several respiratory issues among children. "The flu can raise the chances of children suffering from pneumonia, hospitalizations, and even mortality. Every year influenza virus mutations changed, and the body's immunity to influenza either through natural infection or vaccination goes down over time. Thus, it is the need of the hour to get the flu shot every year. Vaccines are given through a shot, which means with the help of a needle that injects the vaccine into the child's body, through the arm. Flu vaccines can help one develop antibodies in the body about two weeks after taking the vaccine," said Dr. Suresh Birajdar, Consultant, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

Dr Suresh added, "It is important to immunize children up to five years. The first flu shot is given at six months after the children are born, as up to six months they have their mother's immunity to protect them. Therefore, once a child turns six months, parents must ensure they get their child flu shot every year until the children turn 5."

He further said that children above six years can still suffer from flu if they have certain serious conditions such as asthma, immune problems, or heart issues. Other preventive measures that can be taken by children alongside flu shots are to stay away from people who are sick, wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their eyes, face, and mouth frequently, wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Remember that even after taking a flu shot, children need to follow the Covid protocol. Getting a flu shot does not mean that you will not get infected with Covid-19. Apart from that, children should exercise at home. Try to do activities like aerobics or walking with your parents. Also, opting for a well-balanced diet is key. Parents should make sure that the children avoid eating spicy, oily, junk, and processed foods. Say NO to sugary and carbonated drinks. If you haven’t given flu shot to your child then do that right away!,” Dr concluded.