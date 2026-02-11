Food Adulteration: The silent public health emergency threatening India and the world

Food adulteration and the growing dependence on ultra-processed diets have emerged as serious public health concerns. Hidden chemicals, artificial additives, and low-quality substitutes are silently damaging nutrition and immunity. This alarming trend is not just reducing food quality but also increasing lifestyle diseases, posing a long-term threat to national and global health security.

In an expert study, Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, MD (Hom), Hon PhD (Doctor of Science), a Global Wellness (AYUSH) and Food Safety expert, highlights the growing danger of adulterated foods and ultra-processed diets. He warns of a “biological collapse of nutrition,” calling it a silent pandemic affecting India and the world. Everyday essentials such as milk, paneer, spices, vegetables, eggs, meat, fish, and packaged foods are now under scientific scrutiny for safety and quality concerns.

WHY THIS STORY DEMANDS NATIONAL ATTENTION

Foods consumed daily by millions of Indians are increasingly contaminated, adulterated or nutritionally compromised

Chemical residues, antibiotics, hormones, microbial toxins and industrial additives are now routinely detected in common foods

Ultra-processed, high-carbohydrate and high-fat foods dominate modern diets with inadequate regulatory oversight

Strong scientific evidence links unsafe food to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, infertility and cancers

WHO, ICMR and global public-health agencies recognise unsafe food as a major driver of non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

Experts warn that food safety failures are becoming a silent, population-wide public health emergency

THE EXPANDING FOOD SAFETY CRISIS

Food contamination in India is no longer limited to isolated products or sporadic violations.

Scientific surveillance, food safety audits and independent investigations reveal a widespread and systemic breakdown of food integrity.

Foods increasingly under concern:

• Milk, curd, paneer and ghee

• Spices, masalas and condiments

• Vegetables and fruits

• Eggs, poultry, meat, fish and seafood

• Packaged and processed non-vegetarian foods

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This is not the failure of a few bad actors.

It reflects deep structural weaknesses across the modern food supply chain—from farm inputs and animal feed to industrial processing, cold storage and retail handling.

NON-VEGETARIAN FOOD ADULTERATION: SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

Eggs

Scientific studies have reported:

• Antibiotic residues

• Hormonal growth promoters

• Contamination with Salmonella and E. coli

• Chemical residues originating from adulterated poultry feed

Chronic exposure contributes to:

• Rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

• Disruption of gut microbiota

• Immune imbalance and persistent low-grade inflammation

Poultry and Meat

Investigations consistently identify:

• Excessive and irrational antibiotic use, far beyond therapeutic needs

• Hormonal growth promoters used to accelerate weight gain

• Poor slaughter hygiene resulting in bacterial toxins

• Chemical preservatives added to prolong shelf life

The World Health Organization classifies antimicrobial resistance (AMR) linked to animal food chains as one of the top ten global public health threats, with direct implications for infection control, surgery, cancer care and intensive medicine.

Fish and Seafood

Frequently reported hazards include:

• Use of formalin and ammonia for artificial preservation

• Presence of heavy metals such as mercury and cadmium

• Exposure to industrially polluted water sources

Health consequences include:

• Neurological damage

• Hormonal disruption

• Increased long-term cancer risk due to bioaccumulation of toxins

Packaged & Processed Non-Vegetarian Foods (Sausages, nuggets, frozen meats, ready-to-eat curries)

These products are typically:

• Ultra-processed by design

• High in refined oils, trans fats and sodium

• Laden with emulsifiers, preservatives and flavour enhancers

Long-term consumption is strongly associated with:

• Metabolic syndrome

• Colon and gastric cancers

• Cardiovascular disease

FOOD ADULTERATION: A BIOLOGICAL ASSAULT ON THE HUMAN BODY

Food adulteration must be understood not merely as a regulatory lapse, but as chronic, low-dose poisoning.

Core biological pathways involved:

• Oxidative stress

• Endocrine (hormonal) disruption

• Persistent systemic inflammation

• DNA damage

• Immune suppression

These mechanisms lie at the foundation of:

• Cancer initiation

• Autoimmune diseases

• Infertility and reproductive disorders

• Neurodegenerative conditions

ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS: METABOLIC DISRUPTORS

Ultra-processed foods—vegetarian or non-vegetarian—share common characteristics:

• Refined carbohydrates

• Industrially altered fats

• Artificial additives and stabilisers

• Critically low fibre and micronutrients

Scientific research shows that ultra-processed foods:

• Alter gut microbiota

• Increase insulin resistance

• Promote abnormal fat storage

• Accelerate biological ageing

Large international cohort studies link high consumption of ultra-processed foods to increased mortality and higher cancer risk, independent of calorie intake.

NCDs, CANCER AND A FAILING FOOD SYSTEM

According to WHO and international cancer research agencies:

“The global epidemic of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer is inseparable from unsafe, ultra-processed and contaminated food systems.”

India is now witnessing:

• Diabetes and obesity at younger ages

• Hormone-related and digestive cancers

• Fatty liver disease in non-alcoholic populations

• Multiple chronic diseases before middle age

This crisis is not genetic.

It is environmental, dietary and largely preventable.

GLOBAL LESSONS: WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES DO RIGHT

Countries with stronger health outcomes treat food as a core public-health intervention, not merely a commercial product.

They enforce:

• Rigorous antibiotic residue surveillance

• Mandatory farm-to-plate traceability

• Real-time food alert and recall systems

• Clear front-of-pack warning labels

• Restrictions on marketing ultra-processed foods

EXPERT VIEW

Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, MD (Hom), Hon PhD (Doctor of Science), Global Wellness (AYUSH) & Food Safety Expert say, “Modern food has shifted from nourishment to biochemical stress. Whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian, much of what we consume today carries inflammation, toxins and metabolic disruption.”

Key Scientific Recommendations

Food Integrity Must Come Before Food Quantity

Calories without purity accelerate disease. Nutrition policy must integrate toxicology, metabolism and long-term health outcomes.

Antibiotic-Free and Hormone-Free Food Chains

Animal foods must meet human health standards, not just productivity benchmarks.

Reduce Ultra-Processing

Industrial food formulations act as endocrine and metabolic disruptors, not nourishment.

Integrate AYUSH with Modern Nutrition Science

Traditional food systems emphasise:

• Digestive strength

• Seasonal and local eating

• Individual metabolic constitution

These principles align closely with modern microbiome and systems-biology research.

Cancer Prevention Begins with Food

“Hospitals treat disease. Food policy prevents it.”

WHAT CITIZENS CAN DO IMMEDIATELY

✔ Choose fresh, traceable and minimally processed foods

✔ Limit packaged and processed meats

✔ Reduce refined, high-carbohydrate packaged foods

✔ Support antibiotic-free and responsibly sourced animal products

✔ Demand transparency, testing and strict enforcement

CONCLUSION

Adulterated vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, combined with ultra-processed diets, represent a silent biological experiment on human health.

The science is unequivocal:

• Unsafe food fuels inflammation

• Inflammation fuels NCDs and cancer

• Prevention lies in food reform, regulation and public awareness

The future of public health will be shaped not only by hospitals and medicines—but by what we eat, how it is produced, and how honestly it is regulated.