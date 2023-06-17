Home

Health

Food Allergy vs Food Intolerance: What is The Difference And How Can You Prevent it?

Food Allergy vs Food Intolerance: What is The Difference And How Can You Prevent it?

Often used interchangeably, food intolerance and food allergy are two very different things.

Our life is lived by food and physical reactions to certain foods are common, but most are caused by a food intolerance rather than a food allergy. An individual can be triggered by even a small amount of the food and food allergies occur every time the food is consumed. People dealing with food allergies are generally advised to avoid the offending foods completely. Whereas, on the other hand, food intolerances often are dose related; people with food intolerance may not have symptoms unless they eat a large portion of the food or eat the food frequently.

Some of the symptoms of food allergy and food intolerance are similar, but the differences between the two are very important.

You may like to read

What is Food Allergy?

Food Allergy : Our immune system is the body’s defence against invaders like bacteria, fungus, or the common cold virus. When an individual has a food allergy, their immune system wrongly sees the food as hostile and the body’s defence mechanism springs into action. So, food allergy is an immune system reaction that occurs soon after eating a certain food. Such reactions are also referred to as IgE mediated reactions

Symptoms of a food allergy may include

Rash

Nausea

Cramping stomach pain

Diarrhoea

Itchy skin

Shortness of breath

What is Food Intolerance?

An intolerance occurs when the body is unable to digest a certain component of a food, such as lactose, a sugar found in milk. So, food intolerance is an IgG- mediated immune response.

Symptoms of food intolerance include:

Stomach pain

Gas, cramps or bloating

Vomiting

Heartburn

Diarrhoea

Headaches

Irritability or nervousness

Difference Between Food Allergy and Food Intolerance

Thus, food allergy and food intolerance are totally different disorders. The difference between a food allergy and intolerance is the body’s response. So, when you have a food allergy, your immune system causes the reaction and if you have a food sensitivity or intolerance, the reaction is triggered by the digestive system.

How to Prevent it?

It is not difficult to prevent such allergies. Once identified, the foods that may trigger a reaction, it is best to avoid such choices. In case of severe allergies, it is best to consult a doctor who would have a designated prescription and guide better in terms of allergic reaction to that particular food.

Also, whenever going out, it is best to clear it out that you do not want these foods in your plate to avoid any kind of discomfort.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.