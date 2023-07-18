Home

Health

Food And Mood: 8 Essential Nutrients to Improve Mental-Well Being

Food And Mood: 8 Essential Nutrients to Improve Mental-Well Being

Incorporating these 8 essential nutrients in everyday diet can support one's mental well-being and enhance overall quality of life.

Food And Mood: 8 Essential Nutrients to Improve Mental-Well Being

Poor nutrition may be a causal factor in the experience of low mood. Diet and nutrition are critical not only for physiology and body composition, but also have significant effects on mood and mental well-being. According to nutrition, Lovneet Batra ”In our fast-paced world, taking care of our mental well-being is essential for living a fulfilling and balanced life. Just as we prioritize physical fitness and self-care, nurturing our mental well-being through proper nutrition is equally essential. The foods we consume provide more than just physical sustenance; they hold the potential to fuel our minds, uplift our spirits, and promote emotional balance. And, by incorporating these important nutrients into our diets, we can support our mental well-being and enhance our overall quality of life.”

8 Essential Nutrients to Improve Psychological Well-Being

Magnesium: Trace element magnesium is known to influence the nervous system through its actions on the release and metabolism of neurotransmitters. An adequate amount of intake ensures the relaxation of tight muscles. Complex Carbohydrates: Can prompt the brain to increase serotonin production and stablize blood pressure as a way to reduce stress Vitamin B6: The vitamin B group has for long been very important in the management of depression physiologically. B6 is a cofactor in the production of serotonin, the happy hormone via tryptophan. The active metabolite of folate present in this is required for many important signal transfer pathways between the brain and the body. Vitamin C: The largest store of vitamin C lies in the adernal glands, which are responsible for the production of stress hormones. Vitamin C can help lower cortisol levels and blood pressure during high-anxiety situations. Essential fatty acids: Help the body to function effectively paticularly the brain. Omega 3s also help to moderate the effects of pyschological and physical stress. These help decrease the surges in cortisol. Probiotics: Several studies have found that microorganisms living in your gut, including probiotics, can play a key role in mood regulation by helping to reduce inflammation in your body, produce feel-good neurotransmitters and affect your stress response. Folates: Helpful for enhancing concentration and reducing the effect of free radicals Zinc: Important for brain and nerve functions

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES