Food For Anti-Ageing: 7 Fruits And Vegetables to Consume Everyday For Anti-Ageing Benefits

As people age their internal and exterior bodies degenerate, which leads to serious health problems. Including fruits and vegetables can have remarkable benefits!

Food For Anti-Ageing: 7 Fruits And Vegetables to Consume Everyday For Anti-Ageing Benefits

Food For Anti-Ageing: While you cannot stop ageing, you can influence how it happens. The good news is that you can improve your skin if you’re committed to eating healthy. We are what we eat, and practically every problem can be treated and prevented with the proper diet. It glows when you get enough antioxidants, lipids, water, and essential nutrients. Therefore, some anti-ageing foods may help you delay the onset of ageing symptoms and maintain a youthful appearance.

Also Read:

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee said, “Ageing is inevitable. And with the addition of our erratic and stressful lifestyle coupled with environmental factors, premature ageing is becoming increasingly common. However, by including natural substances in your diet can slow down and stall the process of ageing as you go through life. This of course does not mean that you will live forever but you will definitely live healthier and delay or even avoid most problems that come with age.”

7 FOODS THAT HAVE ANTI-AGEING BENEFITS

Cabbage: A potent antioxidant that prevents skin cells from getting damaged and protects us from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Eat it raw or very lightly cooked, preferably stir-fried or steamed to get the most out of the cabbage. Carrot: Packed with beta carotene and orange pigments it helps lowering blood cholesterol and boosts the immune system to fight diseases. One cup of carrot juice a day improves eyesight and can reduce the risk of lung cancer even among smokers. Grapes: Filled with resveratrol and vitamin c, grapes provide anti-ageing properties and prevent the degradation of skin cells. A glass of purple grape juice daily also prevents the formation of clots in arteries. Oranges: Contains a wealth of antioxidants which help fight against cancer, lowering cholesterol and blood pressure. Onions: Another vegetable full of antioxidants that prevent clotting in the arteries and raise the good cholesterol level. Spinach: Rich in vitamin K, spinach strengthens your blood vessel walls reducing the risk of lung cancer and heart disease. As it has a high water content, it also helps to prevent the onset of wrinkles and cataracts. Tomatoes: Due to the potent antioxidant, lycopene, tomatoes are known to prevent cancer of the oesophagus, stomach and colon. The good news is that cooking and canning does not destroy lycopene, hence tomato in all forms – juice, sauce and gravies are an easy preserve of youth.

Therefore, it only makes sense to eat a lot of them every day as a natural anti-ageing remedy, as this strengthens the immune system, prevents chronic diseases, and reduces calorie intake because fruits and vegetables are low in fat.