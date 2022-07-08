You can begin taking care of your heart at any age. This can not only avoid heart diseases but also reduces the chances of having a heart attack or stroke by adopting a healthy lifestyle. “Plaque, which is formed of blood’s fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other components and supplies the heart muscles with oxygen-rich blood, causes heart disease conditions to develop” said by Dr.Preet Pal Thakur Co-founder of Glamyo Health. It can be controlled by healthy habits and most important among all is healthy eating. Here are 5 foods that can help in keeping your heart healthy in long run.Also Read - How to Beat Sugar Craving And Why do Some People Crave Meetha so Much?

5 Heart-Healthy Foods To Add In Your Diet NOW

Green Vegetables: Leafy green vegetables with a high content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants include spinach, kale, and collard greens, their benefit doesn't stop with heart health – the vitamins and antioxidants found in them can also prevent many types of cancers and strengthen bones. They're a particularly good source of vitamin K, which safeguards your arteries and encourages healthy blood clotting.

Berries: The essential nutrients that are abundant in strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are crucial for maintaining heart health. Antioxidants like anthocyanins, which guard against oxidative stress and inflammation that contributes to the development of heart disease, are abundant in berries. Berries can also be a satisfying snack or delicious low calorie dessert.

Seeds: Hemp, flax, and chia seeds are excellent sources of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which are all beneficial for the heart. Flaxseed lowers risk of developing cancer and cardiovascular disease, and it may also benefit gastrointestinal health and diabetes. Numerous heart disease risk factors, including as inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides, can be reduced by adding seeds in your diet.

Tomatoes: Tomato is beneficial for heart patients as it contains a powerful antioxidant – Lycopene, it has the ability to scavenge free radicals and prevent oxidative stress. Other nutrients in tomatoes include antioxidants called flavonoids, vitamins B and E, and vitamin K, which is beneficial for bones. Tomatoes also include potassium, a crucial essential for heart health.

Beans: A diet high in beans and other legumes can increase the flexibility of the blood vessels, which lowers blood pressure. Beans are a good source of soluble fiber, which can bind cholesterol and its precursors in the digestive system and eliminate them from the body before they enter the bloodstream. Beans have a number of phytochemicals, such as polyphenols, terpenoids, and anthocyanin, which can lessen oxidative stress and inflammation that can cause heart disease.