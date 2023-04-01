Home

Food For Travel: 7 Tasty And Healthy Snacks To Pack For Your Next Roadtrip

Food for the road is not always an easy choice. Due to motion sickness and other travel issues, travelling with light food is always advised.

Travel is all about gathering experiences and anecdotes of a lifetime. Be it exploring destinations, trying on new cuisine or some stories that took form while on the journeys. Speaking of journeys, packing, and all take a big chunk of our time, and with packing comes the question -what food should we carry for the road?! Many people feel sick while traveling. And it is usually advised to eat light on the road to keep any digestive issues at bay. Especially for road travel and ofcourse, snacking and munching is one of the best parts about those long drives too. It is highly important to stick to healthy snacks, especially when you are travelling as it will also help you resist the temptation to buy something unhealthy

So, if travel plans are on your cards with your friends and family then we have some healthy options right here.

Roasted Makhana or Fox Nuts: Roasted makhanas make a classic snack for anyone looking for a quick bite on the road. Makhanas can keep you fuller for longer; thanks to the presence of sufficient amounts of protein. Protein helps prevent you from overeating and cravings. Roasted chickpeas: Roasted chickpeas are some of the nutritious options that can never go wrong. Chickpeas are highly nutritious, providing protein, fiber, magnesium, folate, and zinc. Fruits: Fruits are the perfect companions while on a long journey. They are not only highly nutritious but also easily portable. During road trips, munching on hydrating, high-fibre foods like fruit may keep your bowel movements regular and help prevent constipation caused by inactivity Amaranth Chikki: Sweet Indian snack items such as amaranth chikki deserve to have a place on your list of snacks while travelling. They are high in protein and fibre, which stimulates hunger and decreases appetite and calorie intake. Buttermilk: Move over sugary drinks and opt for buttermilk. Buttermilk makes a great snack while travelling. It is high in protein and calcium, good for food digestion. The mix of spices, such as cumin, makes it even better. So, instead to taking in soda or sugary drinks, go for buttermilk. Veggies With A Dip: Yes, you read that right. How about chopping some vegetables like broccoli, re and yellow capsicum, and all of your other vegetables along with packing a dip? If you wish you can, maybe saute the veggies and have hummus or some (healthy) dip to munch in between. This will not only be nutritious but with vitamins, protein and mineral content in vegetables, it will help reduce cravings and keep you full longer. Hello Sandwiches: A common go-to travel snack, a sandwich can be all customised. To keep it light and healthy, have brown bread and make a vegetable sandwich.

All these are easy-to-make snacks that are good in nutritional value, can keep you full longer and help lower the risk of any gastrointestinal or digestive problems.

