Food And Headache: People frequently experience headaches soon after eating certain foods, particularly those high in sugar or refined carbohydrates.

Food And Headache: 7 Foods That Can Trigger Chronic Headache, Expert Speaks

Food And Headache: We occasionally experience chronic headaches, and we frequently believe that stress or other hereditary theories are to blame. Some people have noticed that their headaches are much worse after consuming specific foods, sweets, or carbohydrates. If you experience migraine symptoms again, it may indicate that a particular food is to blame. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, “Sometimes weather changes, strong odours, perfumes, bright lights and menstrual cycles also trigger a headache. Whilst you cannot control many of these factors, what you choose to eat is in your control.” The nutritionist shares a list of foods known to cause a headache one should consider avoiding.

7 FOODS THAT ARE GIVING YOU A HEADACHE

Red Wine: It commonly triggers headache depending on the capacity. Cheese: It contains tyramine that causes blood vessels to constrict leading to a headache. Chocolate: Eating 4-5 pieces or a whole box may give you a spitting headache as it contains caffeine and tyramine. Milk: It is considered a common trigger for headaches especially if you are lactose intolerant. Citrus Fruits: They contain octopamine, a substance that triggers headaches. People who cannot tolerate acidic fruits can also get a headache from oranges, sweet lime, lemons and grapefruits. Artificial Sweeteners: They contain aspartame, which reduces dopamine levels and triggers headaches. Others: Cabbage, Brinjal, Cured Meats, Canned Fish And Peanuts are some headache-causing foods you must avoid.

You can identify the specific food that may be the problem by keeping track of what you eat on a regular basis.