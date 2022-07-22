Food myths must be debunked in order to avoid consuming empty calories or ingredients that are harmful for our health. It would also be advantageous for you to be aware of certain foods that appear to be healthy but are not. These should be avoided as much as possible in your diet.Also Read - Dates, Sesame Seeds And Other Food Items You Must Add to Your Diet to Boost Hemoglobin Levels

Dr Lovneet Batra, award wining nutritionist, discussed on her Instagram about such 5 foods which seem healthy but are totally unhealthy. She captioned "Beware: Just because it seems healthy doesn't mean it is!"

5 Foods That Seem Healthy But Are Totally Unhealthy

Flavored yogurt: Yogurt can be a healthy choice, but flavored yogurt is a big NO. Since, many flavored yogurts have more sugar than a piece of cake. So, it's best to opt for unsweetened yogurt whenever possible

Protein drinks and bars: Many people are under the impression that the higher the protein content of a food or beverage, the healthier it is. However, items like protein bars and protein shakes may not be as healthy as some people assume. Too many protein bars/drinks are just processed bricks of artificial ingredients and fillers.

Packaged Salad: If done right, salad can be a perfectly healthy and filling meal. But ready-to-eat salads often contain high levels of sodium and fat along with a whole bunch of preservatives to keep it from getting spoiled.

Vegetable Oils (Canola, soybean, sunflower): Vegetable oils such as canola, sunflower, soybean often labelled “heart-healthy”. But the truth they are the no.1 cause of health problems, as they are highly refined and rich in omega 6, that causes accelerated growth of cancer cells, blood clotting and increased inflammation in the body.

Low-fat products: Just because a food is low in fat doesn’t mean it’s a healthier choice. Food manufacturers often replace fat with sugar in low fat and fat-free products to make up for the flavour loss.

She also answers about “how can you make sure what you’re eating is actually healthy?”

Pay attention to the back of the label, not just the front

Understand the ingredient list

Stock up on whole foods

