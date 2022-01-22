Food Tips to Keep Body Warm: Winter season is in and so is the unbearable cold. The extreme weather conditions have led to thicker jackets and warmer blankets. Even after wearing layers of clothes, it can be difficult to contain the heat in the body. Hence, it is important to maintain the heat within the body. This can happen with the help of the correct diet. Include foods that can generate heat from within to keep you warm internally.Also Read - Adult Asthma Patients Examine Mask Wearing Experiences: Study

Taking it to Instagram, Pooja Makhija, a renowned nutritionist, talks about the same. The process to keep your body warm within is thermogenesis. The caption read," And there many more foods that work from the inside to raise body temperature." Explaining what thermogenesis is, Pooja said, "In general, foods that take longer in your body to digest, raise your body temperature more and therefore, help you feel warmer."

Check Out The Instagram Post

She talked about three food that could keep you warm from within. The first food is ginger. She said,” Not only is it a great digestive aid but also known as a diaphoretic which means it makes you feel warm from the inside.”

The second food she talked about is red meats like pork, beef, mutton etc. To this, Pooja said,” All of them have a great iron content. The iron helps transport thee oxygen all throughout the body.” She also talked about how haemoglobin levels reduce during the winter season.

The third food she suggested was sweet potatoes. “All root vegetables take longer in your digestive system, producing more energy. Therefore, helping you keep warmer,” said Pooja.