People who fall sick often mostly do not follow a healthy sleeping pattern. With a healthy sleep pattern, the risk of having heart diseases, diabetes and obesity decreases. With a good night's sleep, you can make better decisions at home and work. It is important that you eat healthy and have a solid sleep at night.

Unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep or high-calorie meals at night might hinder natural sleep mechanism and will make it difficult for you to sleep and restless. Along with this, certain food can help you calm your nerves and provide good sleep.

Prunes

Also known as dried plumps, these are good to provide excellent sleep. Prunes are rich in vitamin B6, calcium and magnesium. These help in the production of melatonin – the hormones that promotes sleep. You can consume prunes 30-minutes before bedtime, add in your dinner or consume it with a glass of warm milk.

Milk

As per Ayurveda, drinking a warm cup of milk helps in sleeping better. To get better sleep at night, you can use organic A2 cow’s milk, goat milk or almond milk. You can customise your milk with a pinch of nutmeg, raw turmeric or ashwagandha powder before hitting the bed.

Banana

According to Ayurveda, banana is the right food to consume at night. Banana is rich in magnesium and potassium. For relaxing body’s muscles and vitamin B6, banana is the right fruit to consume.

Almonds

For a good night’s sleep, almonds should be your go-to. Almonds contain magnesium and tryptophan. It helps in relaxing the muscles and nerve function. To get more benefit, you can consume it almond with bananas.

Herbal Tea

Known to calm nerves, herbal tea without caffeine does wonder. It helps in lowering the tension in the body and provide better sleep. It also helps in hydration of the body and goes easy on the gut.