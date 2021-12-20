Food Tips For Pregnant Women: With the onset of the winter season, health takes a dip. People fall prey due to the chill and cold weather outside. It hits more for women who are pregnant or are expecting. They are more prone to issues like cold and flu, viral and bacterial infections. Women who are pregnant can also expect dry and flaky skin. Due to season change, their immunity can be easily compromised and they can fall ill.

With a well-balanced diet and regular exercise, you can keep all these issues at bay. Here’s the list of all immunity booster foods that you might include in your diet:

Garlic

A lot of pregnant women can feel bloating and gastric experience throughout the 9 months. Garlic is high in sulphur content that provides relief to gas and provides warmth to the body. Garlic also increases the immunity level.

Ginger

Ginger is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger helps in providing relief to morning sickness and nausea. By including ginger in your diet, you can also get relief from stomach issues. Ginger is known for boosting easy digestion. It can also keep the body warm.

Turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with anti-viral and anti-septic properties. Drinking turmeric milk during the winter season can lead to boosting immunity in pregnant women. Not only this, but turmeric milk provides relief to cold and cough during pregnancy.

Gooseberry

Gooseberry is rich in Vitamin C and is a natural detoxifier. For pregnant women, intake of iron is important as it provides strength to their baby and soon-to-be mother. Absorbing iron via gooseberry is easy. Gooseberry can provide immunity like no other ingredient can.

Milk

Drinking milk has numerous health benefits but drinking cow milk boosts immunity. Cow milk can improve immunity during the winter season. The presence of lactoferrin disrupts the interaction between viral and body cells. It helps in boosting immunity.