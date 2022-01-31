The winter season is here and so are the lazy days. The want to spend extra five minutes in a cozy blanket can be dangerous to health. Along with this, you also have to make sure that you are eating the right food. Foods have the power to protect you from extreme weather conditions. Foods also prevent skin, hair and other body issues.Also Read - From Citrus Fruits to Eggs, 9 Foods to Include in Diet to Improve Brain Function

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar renowned nutritionist shares important foods that will protect you from severe winter. According to Rujuta, the top 10 winter superfoods include time tested food practices and include those in the diet. They should provide good immunity, joint and bone health.

According to Rujuta, here are the top 10 winter foods and their benefits

Bajra

Benefits: Rich in vitamin B, bajra promotes muscle growth and hair regeneration.

How to add to your diet: Bhakri, laddoo, khichdi, bhajani, thalipeeth etc

Goond

Benefits: Goond is good for bones, sex drive and digestive aid.

How to add to your diet: Laddoos, gond paani, roasted in ghee and sprinkled with sugar.

Green Veggies – palak, methi, pudhina, sarso

Benefits: Full of antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, green veggies are anti-inflammatory in nature and reduce burning in hands and feet.

How to add to your diet: Sabzi, saag, raitas and add them to dals and chutneys.

Kand And Root Veggies

Benefits: Prebiotic and aid in weight loss. Helps in improving digestion and have loads of nutrients.

How to add to your diet: Tikkis, sabzis, specially dishes like undhiyo. Kand and root vegetables can roasted and eaten with seasoning of salt and chilli powder.

Seasonal Fruits – Peru, Sitaphal, Khumani, Apple

Benefits: Have micronutrients and fibre. Provides hydration to the skin.

How to add to your diet: Enjoy them ripe, eat fresh and whole after washing. Seasonal fruits are a good mid-meal option.

Til (Sesame seeds)

Benefits: Essential fatty acids and Vit E. Sesame seeds are good for bones, skin and hair.

How to add to your diet: Use Chikki, laddoo, chutney and seasoning.

Peanuts

Benefits: Amongst world’s healthiest foods, rich in Vitamin B, amino acids, polyphenols they are also good for heart.

How to add to your diet: Have them boiled, roasted, turn them into a chutney, use them for seasoning, in salads and sabzis.

Ghee

Benefits: Essential fatty acids, makes it easy to score vitamin D, A, E etc, good taste enhancer.

How to add to your diet: Cook in ghee, add ghee to dals, rice, bhakri, bhatis and rotis.

Makkhan (White Butter)

Benefits: Beneficial in joint lubrication, skin hydration, bone health, critical for work from home induced load on neck and spine and reduces gas.

How to add to your diet: A dollop of white butter on bhakri or bhajani, thalipeeth ,added to saags or dal in winter.

Kulith( Other forgotten pulses like alsane, navrangi dal, etc)

Benefits: Prevents kidney stones, beats bloating, good source of protein, fibre and micro-nutrients

How to add to your diet: As parathas, soup, dal etc.