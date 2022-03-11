With the change of season, seasonal issues come to highlight. Issues like allergies and flu become too common and inevitable. With remedies and quick hacks, you can keep spring allergies at bay. With healthy eating and drinks, you can curate your meals and get maximum benefits.Also Read - Benefits of Having Ginger Dry And Fresh - From Helping in Menstrual Cramps to Relieving Arthritis Pain

Taking it to Instagram, Lovneet Batra a renowned nutritionist, talks about food that can keep spring allergies at bay. An excerpt from the caption read," Spring is in the air and so are the allergies! So, if the advent of change in season leaves you with a runny nose, watery eyes, and congestion, make space on your plate for these foods that may help stop allergies."

Ginger

According to nutritionist Lovneet, ginger has phenolic compounds gingerols and shogaols which are known to be respiratory protective with anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Spirulina

“Spirulina can really help those suffering from allergic rhinitis. Studies show spirulina works by boosting levels of cytokines and interferons – immune system signals that send alerts to immune ‘fighters’. The result is fewer allergy symptoms, especially for those suffering from allergic rhinitis,” writes Lovneet.

Coconut oil

Lovneet talks about the benefits of coconut oil. “Coconut oil does wonders in seasonal allergy as the lauric acid present in the coconut has anti-fungal, anti-allergic and immunity-boosting benefits,” writes the nutritionist.

At the end, Lovneet concluded by saying,” Making the dietary additions may allow you to reduce inflammation and allergic response to savor the season, rather than sneeze your way through it.”