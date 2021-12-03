Food Tips: The cold winter season is back and we are making sure to not let this affect our bodies. We are keeping ourselves warm by sleeping in cozy blankets, wearing jackets, and taking necessary precautions. However, we should also look at the kind of food we consume. It is important that we consume the right food to protect ourselves from this harsh weather. Papaya has numerous benefits and one of the main benefits is protecting during the winter season.Also Read - Winter is Coming! Sanjeev Kapoor Shares What You MUST Add In Your Diet During This Season

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurvedic doctor, shares valuable inputs on the nutritious benefits of papaya. "Papaya is one such fruit thats ideal for winters because it increases body heat and is even sweet in taste, giving us a natural and nutritious way to tackle the cold," says Dr. Bhavsar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

According to Dr. Bhavsar, Papaya is rich in potency and balances vata and kapha effectively. "Its also high in antioxidants (beta carotene) which makes it wonderful for skin diseases and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron and vitamin C, E and A. Also contains a huge amount of fibre which makes ot perfect for people with constipation," says Dr. Bhavsar.

Here Are The Nutritious Benefits of Papaya

Improves digestion Useful in cough and cold as it is warming. Eases menstrual pain. Reduces inflammation. It is best for pain and auto-immune diseases. Good for diabetics. People with diabetes can have it. Best for detoxification. It is good for liver health. Good for the heart. Well-ripened papaya is best for constipation.

Dr. Bhavsar shares a fun fact about papaya. “The seeds are edible and actually very good for you (If you can get past the taste).,” says Dr. Bhavsar.