New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus wreak havoc. Data proves that the second wave of COVID-19 is more infectious and deadlier in India. It also says that the oxygen level drops faster in patients and there has been a huge demand for supplemental oxygen. To fight the deadly virus and maintain good levels of oxygen in their blood, one should include iron-rich foods that will help boost your overall immunity, resulting in better haemoglobin. Also Read - Salman Khan Steps Up Efforts To Provide Food Kits To Frontline Workers Amid Covid Scare in Mumbai

Haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein present in the red blood cells, that is responsible for carrying oxygen and transporting it to all the parts of the body. They carry the oxygen from the lungs to all other cells and tissues of the body and helps in their proper functioning. It also carries carbon dioxide away from the cells and to the lungs for expulsion. Basically, hemoglobin is a very important protein, essential for leading a healthy life and a drop in the level of this protein can adversely affect your health. Also Read - Big Number of Participants at Tokyo Olympics 2021 Will be Vaccinated, Says IOC President Thomas Bach

According to Harvard Health and the Food and Drug Administration of America to maintain a good haemoglobin in the body it is necessary to follow diet that includes foods that are rich in iron, folic acid, and vitamins C, B12, copper, vitamin A, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5, vitamin B6. In such a situation, the intake of these nutrients in our blood will increase the level of oxygen in our blood. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown News: Will Yediyurappa Govt Impose Further Restrictions? Major Announcement Expected at Cabinet Meet Today

Copper-rich food items

Crab/Turkey/Oyster: If you are a non-vegetarian, then try including 90 grams of oyster to your diet as it has 245% copper in it. A crab or turkey has 30% copper in it.

Chocolate, Sesame Seeds, Potato, Cashew, or mushrooms are filled with copper.

Eating a bar of chocolate can be beneficial as it has 45% copper.

Iron-rich food items

Chicken/oyster/duck/red meat are rich in iron. Consuming 180 grams of meat can give you 52% of our daily iron requirement.

Add beans, leafy vegetables, pulses, and peas or you can have a cup of a dal (pulses/legumes) as it is filled with iron.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is found in red meat and eggs. Did you know, 90 grams of meat can give you 444% of our daily requirement of vitamin A.

Sweet potato, carrot, gourd, mango, and spinach contain vitamin A in the form of beta carotene.

Vanilla ice cream is also a source of vitamin A.

Half a cup of carrots gives 184% of our daily vitamin A requirement.

Vitamin B12

Include eggs, organ meat including kidney or liver and milk. Consuming 90 grams of these food items can give you 223% of vitamin b12.

You can also try apples, beans, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, oats, yogurt, almonds, cheese, bread.

Vitamin B3

90 grams of chicken or turkey can give you 50% of our daily requirement for vitamin B3.

At the same time, 12-26% of the requirement can be fulfilled through about one cup of rice.

Roasted potatoes, roasted sunflower and gourd seeds, roasted peanuts also yield 8% to 26% niacin.

Vitamin B5

Tuna Fish, eggs, chicken has plenty of Vitamin B5. Consuming these items can provide 166% of daily requirement of Vitamin B5.

Mushrooms, sunflower seeds, potatoes, peanuts, avocados, broccoli, brown rice, oats, cheese, etc. contain vitamin

B5 ranging from 8% to 52%.

Vitamin B6, B9, and B12

Vitamin B6 and B9 can be obtained from organ meat (liver), chicken, tuna fish, as well as bananas, spinach, avocados, Brussels sprouts, etc.

Vitamin B12 is not commonly found in vegetables.

However, B12 is found in particular mushrooms such as the black trumpet mushroom, the Golden Shantrell mushroom.