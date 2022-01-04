Winter foods for diabetics: Isn’t winter the best time of the year? This season brings with its pleasant weather, no humidity no sweating, cozy atmosphere, fresh crisp air, availability of a variety of fresh foods, vacation time and much more. And while all this is great, it can also bring with it some not so nice tidings especially, for those diagnosed with diabetes. The fact is, changing seasons and the accompanying changes in weather do affect blood sugar levels, whether it’s the summers, monsoons or winters.Also Read - Add These 6 Winter Foods to Your Diet to Manage Diabetes

Varying temperatures can affect blood sugar. Extremes of both cold and hot weather can impact the body's ability to produce and use insulin in a negative way. And our aim should be to not allow the environment to have the upper hand.

It is common to feel hungrier especially, for diabetics at this time of the year as cold weather speeds up our metabolism. The colder weather causes a drop in our body temperatures, which means our appetites get stimulated as a result. This is because having food helps generate internal heat, subsequently leading to a rise in body temperature.

During winter, the body works harder and uses more energy to keep us warm and the desire to eat more comes from the body’s natural increase in energy expended. However, this cannot be an excuse to overeat!

By consuming and avoiding certain foods with the onset of winter, one can effectively manage to keep a check on blood sugar levels. Through consistent studies, ‘Freedom From Diabetes’ has identified various healthy consumption options in winter.

List of food items to eat during winter if you are struggling with diabetes:

Vegetable soups in the evening just before dinner made from tomatoes, bottle gourd, peas, mixed vegetables, and mushrooms

Thai soup

Lentil soup

Mulligatawny soup

Vegetable stew

Quinoa stew (only for lunch & dinner)

Barley soup (lunch or dinner)

Vegan kadhi

Steamed or parboiled sprout chat – in the morning as breakfast or with dinner

Steamed or grilled salads

Stir-fried vegetables

Laddu made from nuts, seeds and dates

Herbal teas and infusions made from lemongrass, peppercorns, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom

Hurda (fresh jowar roasted) with salad (once a week) in lunch

Warm fresh chana or hara-bhara salad

Things made from til (sesame)

Bajra (Only in lunch or dinner)

To summarize, for cold winters steamed or parboiled sprout chat in the morning for breakfast or with dinner can be really refreshing. Especially, for winters, salads can be had in steamed or grilled preparations. Stir-fried vegetables too are a great choice. The soups mentioned above are a great option for taking care of the evening cravings. Tea can be replaced with herbal teas and infusions made from lemongrass, peppercorns, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom. These are not only healthy but tasty too.

– Inputs by Dr Pramod Tripathi, Founder, Freedom From Diabetes (FFD)