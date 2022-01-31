The winter season is here and so are the lazy days. The want to spend extra five minutes in a cozy blanket can be dangerous to health. Along with this, you also have to make sure that you are eating the right food. If you feel lazy during the winter season, make sure you eat foods that can instil instant energy. Foods have the power to do that.Also Read - Does a Balanced Meal Really Exist? Nutritionist Explains How to Actually Create it

Taking it to Instagram, Uma Naidoo nutritional psychiatrist shared 9 foods that can help in adding fuel to the brain and body. The caption read," Great choices include foods high in antioxidants because they improve clarity and fatigue. These include foods like dark chocolate, berries, and citrus fruits."

“Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids are also great for brain function because they are essential in the brain and make up most of the brain’s dry weight. Try choosing nuts, avocados, and seafood,” says Uma.

Talking about brain function optimisation, Uma says,” Other foods such as green veggies, beets, and eggs contain essential nutrients, fiber, and protein to optimize your brain’s function.”

9 Snacks That Can Help Improve Brain Function