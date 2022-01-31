The winter season is here and so are the lazy days. The want to spend extra five minutes in a cozy blanket can be dangerous to health. Along with this, you also have to make sure that you are eating the right food. If you feel lazy during the winter season, make sure you eat foods that can instil instant energy. Foods have the power to do that.Also Read - Does a Balanced Meal Really Exist? Nutritionist Explains How to Actually Create it
Taking it to Instagram, Uma Naidoo nutritional psychiatrist shared 9 foods that can help in adding fuel to the brain and body. The caption read," Great choices include foods high in antioxidants because they improve clarity and fatigue. These include foods like dark chocolate, berries, and citrus fruits."
“Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids are also great for brain function because they are essential in the brain and make up most of the brain’s dry weight. Try choosing nuts, avocados, and seafood,” says Uma.
Talking about brain function optimisation, Uma says,” Other foods such as green veggies, beets, and eggs contain essential nutrients, fiber, and protein to optimize your brain’s function.”
9 Snacks That Can Help Improve Brain Function
- Avocados: Lutein may have a positive influence on brain function and it is present in abundance in avocados.
- Berries: According to Uma, berries help in improving mental performance by increasing blood flow to your brain.
- Dark Chocolate: “May reduce mental fatigue, improve blood flow to the brain, and boost memory,” says Uma.
- Eggs: Uma says that eggs are nature’s multivitamin that helps with brain function, coordination and memory.
- Green Veggies: It helps in promoting better brain function and overall health, as Uma said.
- Beets: Uma said, “Rich in nitric oxide which promotes proper blood flow and brain function.”
- Seafood: According to Uma, seafood is high in omega 3 which are essential fats that play an important role in brain health.
- Mixed Nuts: “Great source of healthy fat, protein and fiber which helps fuel the brain and body,” says Uma.
- Citrus Fruits: Uma writes that citrus fruits are high in flavonoids which promote learning and memory.