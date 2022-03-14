To remain fit and healthy, gut health plays a vital role. Hence, it is extremely important to maintain your well-being. People prefer weekend gut cleansing, supplements or even detox drinks but gut cleansing goes beyond that. There is more to gut health than just drinking healthy.Also Read - Study Explains How Severe Covid-19 Impacts Gut Health

Taking it to Instagram, psychology specialist and biohacker Tim Gray talked in detail about benefits of gut health. An excerpt from the caption read,” Don’t think that drinking Kombucha will heal your gut It most probably won’t Nor will popping a supplement or doing a weekend cleanse (sic).” Also Read - 5 Healthy Ways to Improve Gut Health And Increase Immunity

Also Read - 5 Ways to Improve Your Gut Health During the Pandemic

According to Tim, gut health is important because if your gut isn’t right, your health won’t be, as our gut determines how well we:

Get nutrients from our food

Recycle hormones

Detox

Tim says that for fixing gut health, maybe chewing food properly or hydrating better (salt helps us produce stomach acid), others going completely plant-based & removing cheap antibiotic stuffed processed meat, or others it might be going full carnivore & removing irritating anti-nutrients that many plants have.

Symptoms that should not be ignored when it comes to gut health are

Bloating

Constipation

Pooping 5+ times a day

Floating poo

“The point is WE ALL HAVE INDIVIDUAL NEEDS & saying “eating meat / being vegan” or whatever IS THE ONLY WAY, is fundamentally wrong. It’s about you & figuring out what you need personally at this moment & reassessing,” says Tim.