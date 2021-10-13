Walking has always been the best method to stay fit and healthy. Various studies have shown the improvement of mental and physical health by brisk walking. This is one of the most common aerobic exercises that people usually practise. Faster pace has numerous health benefits.Also Read - Can a Toxic Liver Affect Your Health? Here’s What We Know
What is Brisk Walking? How To Ensure You’re Doing it Correctly?
The fast pace of walking is known as brisk walking. A lot of people prefer brisk walking as it has a combination of different forms of walking – fast-paced, jogging leisure walking. However, it is important to get the technique right. Here's the right way of doing it:
- Your body should be relaxed.
- Eyes should be forward, heads up and neck relaxed.
- Arms should be relaxed and swinging while you walk.
- The body should be upright with the back straight.
- Exercise toes and feet completely while you walk.
What Are The Benefits of Brisk Walking?
Here are five benefits of brisk walking:
- Heart Health: Brisk walking is good for the heart. It reduces the risk of obesity or overweight, improves immunity and keeps a tab on blood sugar and blood pressure.
- Helps in Losing Weight: Brisk walking is known for the benefits of losing weight. It helps in burning calories and fat. Hence, brisk walking should be included in your weight loss regime.
- Good for Mental Health: Studies have shown the perks of brisk walking. It helps in reducing stress and tension by boosting the mood. Along with this, brisk walking helps in improving memory power and induces sleep.
- Helps in Strengthening Muscle and Bone Health: The body requires proper muscle and bone strength. By brisk walking, the bone and muscles of the body balance and improve circulation and weight.
- Stay Healthy For Longer Duration of Time: Brisk walking has the potential of keeping the body healthy for a longer period of time. It helps in improving mental as well as physical health.