The winter season is the time of the year where you need to take utmost care of your health. You have to make sure to include different food elements to protect you from the cold and harsh weather. Cardamom or elaichi is to your rescue. Cardamom is known as the queen of spices in India. It belongs to the ginger family. People usually include elaichi in tea, kheer, gajar ka halwa, and other delicacies. Not just this, cardamom also works as a natural mouth freshener.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda expert, shares important benefits of elaichi. The caption read,” According to ayurveda, cardamom is tridoshic (good for balancing all three doshas), but people trying to keep Pitta in balance should eat it in smaller amounts. Cardamom is considered an excellent digestive, especially beneficial in reducing bloating and intestinal gas. It is excellent for balancing Kapha, particularly in the stomach and the lungs. It is also useful for pacifying Vata. The seeds are often chewed to refresh the breath.”

Here Are The Health Benefits:

According to Dr Dixa, here are the health benefits of cardamom:

Cardamom is an excellent antioxidant. It helps in treating blood pressure, asthma, indigestion, dysuria and other disorders.

Cardamom is good for the heart.

Cardamom helps in improving digestion and taste.

Cardamom provides relief to:

Anorexia Vomiting Gastritis Throat irritation Bad breath (halitosis) Burning sensation in the abdomen, during micturition. Flatulence Indigestion Hiccup Excessive thirst Vertigo

Cardamom helps in warming and has detoxifying effects. It helps in reducing the accumulation of ama in the body and maintaining health.

How to Include Cardamom or Elaichi in Everyday Meal?

Dr Dixa suggests three ways to include cardamom in the diet. They are: