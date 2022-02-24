All of us have heard about Flaxseed oil. We all are well aware that it has numerous benefits, but have you ever tried to understand those benefits deeply?

Flaxseed oil, also known as linseed oil, is made from ground and pressed flax seeds. It has many helpful and active compounds, which include omega – 3 fatty acids, healthy proteins, fibre, minerals including magnesium and calcium, and Phenolic compounds.

Benefits of Flaxseed Oil

Keeping your health intact is the best way to live a healthy life. And for that, one should include healthy habits and add or leave some things as per the body’s need. Let us understand the most common benefits of flaxseed oil:

Lowers the risk of cancer: Flaxseed oil has linoorbitides, known for their cancer-fighting and antioxidant properties. This oil is also a rich source of dietary lignans, which have significantly helped reduce the risk of breast cancer. Alfa linoleic acids present in flaxseed oil help slow down the growth of cancer cells and even kill them. Lowers Inflammation: Flaxseed oil has omega 3 fatty acids, which help in reducing inflammation. Flaxseed oil also helps in reducing C reactive protein in humans. It keeps the heart-healthy: Flaxseed oil supplements increase Omega 3 fatty acids in the body. Besides, flaxseed consumption escalates eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid in the body, promoting heart health and preventing heart disease. It is suitable for skin: Flaxseed oil has powerful antioxidants and has anti-aging properties. Flaxseed oil helps in reducing skin inflammation and promotes regeneration of the skin. Maintains the gut health: Flaxseed oil contains laxative properties and significantly helps in reducing constipation. According to studies, flaxseed oil helps in reducing constipation and diarrhea. Helps in weight loss: Flaxseed oil helps suppress appetite, which reduces food intake, ultimately helping in weight loss. The soluble fibre, which absorbs water in the gut, present in flaxseed, gives feeling of fullness and prevents unnecessary eating.

While adding flaxseed to food, remember to add it after cooking, as adding the oil after food is cooked increases the benefits of heart health. Be it grains, vegetables, pancakes, bread, muffin, and cake. You can use flaxseed oil to anything to increase its health benefits. Are you a lover of bruschetta? Try dipping that tasty dish into flaxseed oil and roasted garlic. Replacing butter with flaxseed oil will help you in gaining a healthy lifestyle. If you go to the gym regularly, then adding flaxseed oil to your protein shakes or vegetable juice would also help you maintain the perfect balance of health and taste.

Apart from that, to consume flaxseed daily, you can add the flaxseed oil to dips and sauces like ketchup, mayonnaise, salad dressing, or even drizzle over potato salad. You can also add this healthy oil into soups or stews after cooking.

Consuming 2 grams flaxseed oil per day for up to 6 months is sufficient. However, one can consume higher doses of up to 24 grams per day if the consumption lasts only up to 7 weeks.

(Authored article by Shammi Agarwal, MD, Pansari Group)