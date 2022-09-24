Health Benefits of Juice: The majority of us strive to eat healthily and for that, you choose healthy alternatives. Those who cannot eat fruits and vegetables can incorporate juices into their diet. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee believes that watermelon, tulsi and carrot juices should be consumed every other day. This leads to reducing your intake of fried, processed, sugary, and junk food. These healthy juices will give you more energy and greater resistance to disease.

THREE JUICES WITH INCREDIBLE HEALTH BENEFITS

1. TUSI JUICE

The leaves of Black Tulsi have more medicinal properties than Green Tulsi

Tulsi juice benefit:

The juice of Tulsi leaves is an excellent remedy for asthma, bronchitis, cold cough, sinus problem, acidity, constipation and fever.

2. WATERMELON JUICE

Avoid excess use of salt, sugar and flour if you suffer from retention.

Watermelon juice benefit:

Watermelon juice is rich in potassium and helps to reduce water retention and high blood pressure.

3. CARROT JUICE

Calcium is a fussy mineral to support its absorption and the juice provides the correct mix of nutrients.

Carrot juice benefits:

Carrots are rich in calcium, vitamin A, sodium, potassium, and magnesium and also contain trace amounts of vitamins B, C, D, E & K.

It helps fight tumours and increases vigour vitality, appetite and body weight. It helps improve the functioning of the nervous system, improves skin, hair, and nails and purifies the blood.

Fruit juice frequently has more calories, sugar, and less fibre than whole fruit, so it’s vital to be aware juices should only be consumed in moderation each day.