Home

Health

Frozen Fruit Hack Goes Viral on TikTok But is it Really Healthy?

Frozen Fruit Hack Goes Viral on TikTok But is it Really Healthy?

TikTok's latest food trend- the Frozen Fruit Hack- is gaining traction all over social media. While everyone is hoping on the latest food trend, is it really healthy to freeze fruits?

Social media is all about being in trend, being in vogue. Every other day there is a new trend or something or the other going viral and making a bus. Speaking of viral trends, people never shy away from experimenting with food. In the latest food trend making a bizz, TikTok’s new frozen fruits hack is making the round. This was started by food blogger Frankie Gaw and soon garnered traction owing to its unique way of relishing it.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Gaw (@littlefatboyfrankie)

You may like to read

What is the Frozen Fruit Hack?

As the name suggests, Frozen Fruit hack is about freezing fruits and then enjoying a cool snack. All one needs to do is freeze the fruits one wishes to eat. After it’s hard and frozen, grate it into any dish you wish to wake.

Hoping on the trend, celebrity Chef Saransh Goila made a delicious guava chaat. “We decided to make sort of a frozen chaat out of it with guava that’s frozen, some shrikhand or sweet hung curd, Peru Masala made with chaat masala, chilli powder, and black salt, and some pistachio for garnish! If you want your dessert and chaat in the same bowl – this is it! I think this Delishaaas combo will do very well at shaadi party buffets in the coming season. Who will try?” Goila captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

Is Frozen Fruit Hack Healthy?

Fruits are considered very healthy food that everyone recommends to have every day. Fruits serve numerous health benefits and are considered an essential part of a balanced diet. Fruits usually have a high content of anti-oxidants making them healthy.

However, different fruits serve different nutritional properties. According to dieticians, some fruits manage to retain their nutrients when in a frozen state.

Freezing fruits can help the fruit to retain its vitamins and minerals when frozen at its peak ripeness. Also, frozen foods have a longer shelf life than fresh-cut fruits. It lowers the risk of spoiling of fruits or turning black.

Strawberries, mango, blueberries make up for a really dealicious frozen fruit.

A few things to note when freezing fruit:

If you are planning to freeze fruit, do it immediately after you bring it home to freeze it when ripe.

Be careful as some fruits may differ in terms of taste and texture when frozen.

Highly perishable fruits need to be frozen immediately

Did you try the frozen fruit hack yet?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES