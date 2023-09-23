Home

Full-Body Detox Diet: 6 Foods and Homemade Drinks to Detoxify After Festive Season Binge

Festivities are all about family get-together and bingeing on some traditional delicacies. However, a full-body detox is absoluely imperative to flush out the toxins and maintain the healthy lifestyle.

Festivities are all about binging on traditional delicacies, lots of sweets, spicy food and namkeens. It is just hard to resist these sumptuous dishes during festival time. With Ganesh Chaturthi going on, everyday is a day to relish savoury dishes, the iconic Maharashtrian cuisine, street food and more. But once it all dies down, we all have the feeling of bloating, we gain a few kilos etc. But, a disciplined detox diet can always help flush out the toxins and help the body feel fresh and healthy.

Here is a list of food and homemade drinks to try.

FULL- BODY DETOX: FOOD AND DRINKS TO ADD IN YOUR MEAL

Coriander Water – This is a great drink to have first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. It acts as a natural diuretic to draw out excess water retention in the body. It also helps boost insulin production body and enhances liver health which helps control metabolism in the body. Apple Cinnamon Detox Water – A superb metabolism booster. The antioxidants present in apples and cinnamon help to it strengthen the immune system and fight various kinds of infection Cucumber, Mint, Ginger and Lemon Drink – This one is a powerful detox drink as it comes infused with ingredients that work together. Ginger is a root that aids digestion and clears your stomach. Lemon helps alkalize your body, mint cleanses your system. Strawberry and Lemon– Strawberries are excellent in taste and are rich in antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and help with insulin levels. Combining it with water and lemon juice also helps to flush out and cleanse the body, while supporting digestion and balancing pH levels. Jeera Water – Drinking jeera water concoction can help detoxify your body, remove all toxins from it, suppress hunger hormones and even speed up the metabolism.

