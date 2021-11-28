Drinking Tea in Early Morning: Our morning routine is incomplete without tea. The day feels like an endless journey of lethargy without a proper kadak chai. A lot of people prefer drinking tea at the beginning of the day as it boosts energy and keeps them awake. In the morning, some people prefer to drink juice to get their daily dose of vitamins and nutrients.

However, it is important to know the right time to consume tea. If it is not consumed at the right time, it can lead to a lot of body issues.

Here’s When and How You Should Consume Tea

Avoid drinking tea right after you have woken up or you’re about to sleep. It is not healthy to drink tea empty stomach. This can impact the presence of bile juice and can have a severe impact on the process. Tea can lead to acidity and its related issues. If you drink strong tea on empty stomach, there are high chances of an ulcer developing in the stomach. To prevent acidity, drink tea with light snacks. Drinking tea empty stomach can give rise to free radicals and cancerous elements can arise. Drinking tea right after consumption of lunch can lead to indigestion. You should not drink more than two cups a day. Don’t consume tea right away. Wait for two-three minutes before drinking tea.

Instead of tea, you can switch to lukewarm water. Lukewarm water has a lot of advantages. The advantages are: