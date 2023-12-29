Home

Health

Garlic Health Benefits in Winter: 5 Reasons to Consume This Magical Herb in Cold Season

Garlic Health Benefits in Winter: 5 Reasons to Consume This Magical Herb in Cold Season

Garlic is known as the 'powerhouse of nutrients' because it is high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antibacterial qualities. Here's why you MUST include this her to your Winter diet.

Garlic Health Benefits in Winter: 5 Reasons to Consume This Magical Herb in Cold Season

Garlic Health Benefits in Winter: Whether it’s summer or winter, spring or fall, garlic is a staple in every Indian home’s kitchen. Garlic, also known as lehsun, is renowned for its strong flavour and rich aroma. When it comes to boosting immunity and curing colds and coughs, garlic works wonders. Having it every day throughout the winter has several advantages in addition to its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Garlic is rich in manganese, potassium, iron, calcium, and vitamins.

Trending Now

How to add this flavourful herb to your diet? It may be used in a variety of ways for your regular culinary needs, such as adding it to tadka or as a garnish. Consuming garlic in the form of chutney offers the same advantages.

You may like to read

6 Incredible Health Benefits of Garlic in Winter

Antioxidant & Antibacterial Qualities: Garlic contains antioxidant and antibacterial qualities that keep you healthy and prevent ailments like the common cold and cough. Garlic is regarded as the ‘magical ingredient’ that would surely help you with seasonal health problems. Add garlic to your diet immediately if you get colds and coughs frequently. Heart Health: Garlic may be helpful to those who suffer from heart disease. Dieticians advise against eating garlic regularly since it may increase the risk of heart and circulatory conditions including stroke and heart attacks. If you want to maintain your health and lower your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, remember to eat garlic every day. Boosts Immune System: Garlic contains sulfur-containing chemicals and antioxidants that can help strengthen your immune system. You may strengthen your immunity and combat the infection by eating garlic every day. Garlic may be eaten in a variety of ways; raw garlic is not always essential. Detoxification: A healthy metabolism is known to be promoted by garlic. It aids in detoxification and encourages weight reduction even more. The greatest natural weight-control method is to eat garlic every day, particularly in the winter. Consuming raw garlic and honey first thing in the morning will undoubtedly provide noticeable effects quickly. Boost Respiratory Health: Garlic’s anti-inflammatory qualities are known to support lung health and breathing, which are frequently impacted by cold weather-related fever, congestion, and sore throats. Aids Digestion: To facilitate better food digestion and nutrient absorption, garlic can assist in increasing the synthesis of digestive juices and enzymes. This can be especially helpful in the winter when our bodies might not be receiving enough nutrients from our food.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.