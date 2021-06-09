Shocking Side-Effects of Garlic | Is Consuming Lahsun Dangerous During Pregnancy?

Shocking Side-Effects of Garlic: Garlic is one of the staple herbs grown and used all across the country. Its pungent smell and distinct taste that make it a special ingredient in meals being cooked in Indian households. While it is believed to have medicinal properties, especially during the cold season or if you have caught a flu, but it’s important to understand when not to have it. Each body is different and there are people who have been diagnosed with allergies due to having garlic in access. The allergies from eating garlic can range from having skin infections to have severe burning sensations in the intestine and chest. Also Read - Black Fungus Among Kids: What Should You do to Protect Them?

Garlic produces a chemical called allicin which is also the reason behind its strong smell. While eating garlic is advisable in treating diabetes, cholesterol issues, high blood pressure, and also in prostate cancer, however, several reports have suggested that people have experienced a burning sensation in the mouth or stomach, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating garlic cloves. These side-effects have more commonly been seen in pregnant women.

Eating garlic during pregnancy: Following a healthy diet during pregnancy can prove beneficial for both the baby and the woman. Pregnant women need to have an overall healthy diet, high in fruit and vegetables and low in refined carbohydrates and red and processed meats. During pregnancy, women need to take utmost precautions and care for the little ones growing inside them. Pregnancy is a beautiful phase of every woman's life. Before your bundle of joy arrives, you are responsible for helping them grow in a healthy and nurturing environment.

There are many dos and don’ts for expecting mothers. The most confusing one is whether to eat garlic during pregnancy or not. Although, garlic has medicinal properties as it has antibacterial and antiseptic properties. But there are many people who avoid eating garlic. Here, we tell you if it’s safe or not.

Garlic has antifungal and antibacterial properties and is rich in manganese, potassium, iron, calcium, and vitamin C. Many people have added garlic to their diet as it has anti-viral properties. It contains allicin- a therapeutic agent because of which it gets its pungent smell. But can the medicinal properties of garlic help fight diseases among expecting mothers?

According to the Times of India, it is safe to consume garlic during pregnancy but you must have it during the first quarter of your pregnancy. During the first trimester, it is said to be beneficial but in the second and third trimester, it is recommended to reduce the quantity. It is best to consult a gynecologist before you add this herb in your regular diet after the first trimester of your pregnancy.

How much garlic can you eat during pregnancy?

TOI report suggests that expecting mothers can consume 2-4 buds of garlic. And if you want to have it as juice then that is equivalent to 600 to 1,200 mg. It is advisable to avoid having raw garlic, it can be harmful to pregnant women. It contains blood-thinning properties which can affect blood pressure, avoid going overboard with garlic. Due to its pungent taste and smell, it can be unappetizing for some pregnant women and can even make them nauseous.

Garlic is an excellent immunity booster, and it is not unsafe for expecting mothers. It is best to practice moderation instead of avoiding the herb altogether.