Gas Problem Home Remedies: There are many reasons behind having a gassy stomach. It is often the cause of embarrassment and mostly, indicates indigestion or poor food choices. Considering the kind of food we are exposed to in every Indian household, it is almost impossible to skip on everything to curb the problem. However, there are a few ingredients in your kitchen that give you instant relief from gas problems including farting and bloating.

When we eat or drink something, we also swallow the air that goes to the digestive system and carries oxygen and nitrogen inside our body. The digestion process also results in trapped gas inside our body sometimes. This happens because when we digest food, gases like hydrogen, methane or carbon dioxide are emitted and accumulated in our stomach. These gases can cause a lot of discomfort and almost every Indian experiences some sort of gas issue at some age in their life.

HOME REMEDIES TO CURE GAS PROBLEMS INSTANTLY:

Ajwain: Ajwain or carom seeds have proved to be extremely effective in providing relief from stomach aches caused by trapped gas in your body. You can have one teaspoon of ajwain seeds with lukewarm water after a meal or anytime while experiencing bloating or farting. Hing: Hing or asafoetida is one of the most magical ingredients in your kitchen. It acts as an anti-flatulent and curbs the growth of gut bacteria that causes excess gas in your stomach. You can mix a teaspoon of Hing in one glass of lukewarm water and have it after a meal or anytime you feel discomfort. Do not take it in excess though, it may cause chest burning. Jeera: Jeera or cumin helps with better digestion. Most dieticians and nutritionists advise one glass of jeera water on an empty stomach every morning, however, you can especially drink it while experiencing bloating or farting issues. Lemon Soda: You can simply mix lime juice and baking powder in one glass of water to make your own Lime soda and drink it after a meal to provide instant relief from gas. This helps in digestion after having a heavy meal, especially post-dinner. Triphala: Triphala is the big wonder that helps in correcting many digestive disorders including constipation which is one of the major reasons behind bloating and farting. You can have a moderate amount of Triphala while experiencing any stomach discomfort. Simply mix one teaspoon of Triphala powder in lukewarm water and have it once in a day.

Additionally, you can include peppermint or ginger green tea in your daily diet to get rid of bloating and farting issues. Cutting down on having heavy meals throughout the day would definitely help in reducing gas-related problems. Instead, you can have small meals every three-four hours to give your body enough time and less quantity to digest. Adopt a healthier lifestyle and increase your body movement. Exercising, especially the ones that require you to move your abdomen, is effective in curbing gas issues. Stay healthy and fuss-free!