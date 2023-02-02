Home

Gastric Bypass Surgery: Dehisced Body Lifts Improve Faster With Collagen Wound Dressings; Deets Here

Bypass Surgery: Gastric bypass surgery continues to grow in popularity for the treatment of obesity despite costs, recovery time and the risk of surgical complications. Gastric bypass will result in a great degree of weight loss, causing many to seek surgical removal of excess skin. Wound dehiscence can be a significant risk resulting from a body lift procedure. An incision failure causes a strain on the healthcare system and an unexpected burden on caregivers. Collagen wound dressings should be a standard formulary item for hospitals, wound clinics and doctors’ offices with proven results in achieving wound closure faster than traditional methods.

Surgical Complications in Gastric bypass surgery

Gastric bypass clients have higher risk for complications like dehiscence for a variety of reasons.

Lengthy procedures may be combined like abdominoplasty, lower body lifts, breast lifts, thigh lifts and brachioplasty into one long session.

Gastric bypass patients often have nutritional complications, with difficulty consuming enough calories or food varieties.

If a gastric bypass patient develops a wound after a body lift, taking in adequate nutrition may be more difficult with stomach capacity limitations.

Opened surgical incisions are often not clean wounds. Typically necrotic tissue, drainage and possible infection complicate the treatment plan. Infection must be managed to prevent sepsis.

The patient will experience stress from the unexpected downtime and more time away from their family responsibilities receiving care. Healing the wound quickly will be best possible and most desired outcome. Collagen wound products have been proven more effective at closing wounds faster than gauze.

“Collagen delivers the skin with all the materials required to repair itself. Patients will spend less time in hospitals, have fewer complications and spend less time doing dressing changes with this technology. HBS has several products appropriate for healing surgical wounds quickly including gels, sheets and particles. We are currently developing over-the-counter products that will be easily accessible to people at home trying to heal a small opening, which is very exciting,” said Rohan Jain, COO of Human BioSciences Inc.

Human Biosciences

Human Biosciences continues over 30 years of industry experience in research and development of biotechnology solutions to achieve wound healing. Human BioSciences’ proprietary Kollagen technology protects and retains significantly more native triple helical protein structure, thus allowing superior stability of the molecule and scaffolding through all four phases of wound healing.

After the invention of Kollagen and Chemical Z, HBS continues to serve thousands of hospitals, wound care clinics, nursing homes, as well as private practitioners in various care settings with their specialized products for diabetic wounds, surgical wounds, and many other problematic conditions traditional medicine can’t deal with effectively.

Old fashioned bandages and antiseptic and the like simply are not enough for many wounds. Human Bioscience’s safe and natural Medifil II Collagen Particles and Skin Temp II Collagen Sheets are the only collagen products on the market that contain 100% native bovine collagen, which keeps its triple helix shape and high protein structure, allowing for superior stability and structure, helping wounds heal faster.

Collagen is essential for wound healing at all stages, and the human body recognizes it and immediately accepts it.