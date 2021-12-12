New Delhi: Do you go once a day? Maybe you go twice, or even three times? Or perhaps you only go a few times a week? If you have ever wondered why some of us go once or twice for poo a day and while some may go for more than that, a new study will quell all your doubts. According to the latest research, genetic make-up may influence how often you poop and may be responsible for causing common gastrointestinal conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).Also Read - 2 People Die in AIIMS Due to New Fungi Called Aspergillus Lentulus - What is it, Its Symptoms And Do You Need to Worry?

The study, published in the journal Cell Genomics, examined how often people poo or their stool frequency and how this correlates with their genes. The findings provided clues as to the genetic risk factors associated with IBS. "In other words, the genetic factors important for controlling stool frequency appear to also be important when it comes to the risk of developing IBS," the researchers said.

For the study, data from 167,875 people (taken from the UK Biobank and four smaller groups in Europe and the US) who provided information on how often they move their bowels were analysed. Alongside this data, millions of DNA markers the building blocks of our DNA which make each of us genetically unique were also analysed. The study found that for the "first time that stool frequency is, at least in part, a heritable characteristic".

The study “identified 14 regions containing DNA markers important for stool frequency, within most of these regions, individual genes and their specific biological functions but it still need to be characterised”.