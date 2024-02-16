Home

Gestational Diabetes: How High Blood Sugar Levels During Pregnancy Affects Newborn Babies?

High level of blood sugar during pregnancy is termed as gestational or maternal diabetes. While it may bring complication during the pregnancy, it can also have certain impact on the newborn baby.

Diabetes is being regarded as a rising epidemic. During pregnancy when there is an increase in blood sugar or glucose levels, it is termed as gestational diabetes or maternal diabetes. This increase in blood sugar level does risk complications in the pregnancy, but it may have certain effects on the newborn baby as well.

However, gestational diabetes does not mean to sound any sort of alarm bells. It can be managed easily by inculcating healthy lifestyle habits like a nutrient-rich diet, good sleep cycle, exercise etc. Monitoring the insulin sensitivity levels can help to prevent any complications during the delivery.

Managing diabetes at any stage of life is important for leading a healthy lifestyle. When diabetes is not properly monitored, it may lead to certain complications during and post pregnancy.

5 MAJOR WAYS HOW GESTATIONAL DIABETES AFFECT THE BABY

Overweight Baby: According to Mayo Clinic, when the blood sugar levels are beyond the safe range, it may lead to growth issues in the baby. Excess weight at the time of birth can be a complication. Premature Birth: Gestational diabetes also risks preterm birth of the infant. Early deliveries can be both healthy and may as well risk certain growth or developmental issues in the baby. Breathing Issues: Sometimes, premature babies may face certain breathing problems. The distress on the respiratory system can have long-term effects. Risk of Diabetes: Obesity is one of the major causes that may risk developing diabetes in anyone. When the child is born with excess weight, it makes them vulnerable to being obese which further increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

TIPS TO MONITOR GESTATIONAL DIABETES

Hydration is the Golden Rule: It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Carrying small bottles of water or low-calorie electrolyte-replenishing sports drinks can help you avoid becoming dehydrated during physical activity. Aim for at least two liters of water per day.

It’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Carrying small bottles of water or low-calorie electrolyte-replenishing sports drinks can help you avoid becoming dehydrated during physical activity. Aim for at least two liters of water per day. Frequent Monitoring: Testing your blood sugar levels more frequently during hot weather can also help you stay on top of any fluctuations.

Testing your blood sugar levels more frequently during hot weather can also help you stay on top of any fluctuations. Check on Insulin Level: It’s also important to adjust your insulin doses as needed, in consultation with your healthcare provider or diabetes educator. Keep items like glucose tabs or toffee on hand to treat low blood sugar, and take steps to protect your medication and supplies from extreme heat.

It’s also important to adjust your insulin doses as needed, in consultation with your healthcare provider or diabetes educator. Keep items like glucose tabs or toffee on hand to treat low blood sugar, and take steps to protect your medication and supplies from extreme heat. Healthy Diet: After due consultation with your doctor, chart out a proper meal plan during pregnancy that helps to get proper nutrients and better manage high blood sugar levels as well.

