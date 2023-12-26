Home

Gestational Diabetes Symptoms: Blurred Eyesight to Fatigue, 6 Signs For Expectant Moms to be Watchful of

Gestation diabetes occurs during second or third trimester in pregnancy. Here are 6 symptoms that one's needs to be aware of.

Gestational diabetes is a kind of high blood sugar that occurs during pregnancy. This happens due to the body’s insufficient insulin production which cannot meet the increased demands. The problem of diabetes is commonly seen in the second or third trimester and disappears after giving birth. Gestational diabetes may cause some issues for you and your baby during pregnancy and after birth. The risks can’t be prevented; however, you can reduce the effects through regular checkups and self-management. The signs and symptoms of this problem resemble those of other types of diabetes. In this article, we will discuss some common symptoms of Gestational diabetes.

Symptoms Of Gestational Diabetes

Tiredness: It is normal to feel exhausted during pregnancy, and there are several possible causes for this, such as hormonal changes, and the physical demands of the growing baby. However, feeling lazy throughout the day can be an alarming sign of Gestational diabetes. Feeling Thirsty: Increased thirst, known as polydipsia is a common symptom of gestational diabetes. It is related to the body’s response to elevated blood sugar levels. When blood sugar is high, the kidneys work to remove the excess sugar by producing more urine. Dry Mouth: A dry mouth and increased thirst can be related symptoms and may be signs of gestational diabetes. However, they are not exclusive for this particular disease, so, it is important to consult with your healthcare provider. Blurred Eyesight: This diabetes can also impair your eyesight and, in extreme situations, result in blindness. It’s important to pay attention to any changes in your vision if you have these conditions or are at risk for them. Genital Itching: This issue can indicate gestational diabetes due to elevated blood sugar levels. It can lead to the excretion of glucose in the urine and can serve as a yeast infection’s ideal growing environment. Consult with your doctor in severe cases. Frequent Urination: Gestational diabetes can cause fluid imbalance. It’s more likely that your kidneys will allow extra liquid to enter your urine which leads to frequent visits to the washroom, more than usual. Additionally, increased urination can cause dehydration, which will make you feel thirstier.

Pregnant women need to have regular checkups and stay closely with their healthcare team to manage gestational diabetes and reduce the effects associated with it. It is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance.

