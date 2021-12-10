Bloating is an uncomfortable sensation where you feel gas trapped in your stomach that increases pressure in your gut. Everyone feels bloating at some point in time. Occasional bloating does little harm as compared to chronic bloating. Bloating leads to constipation. However, with an increase in fiber intake, hydration, and regular exercise can ease constipation.Also Read - SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Will Be Available on Netflix and ZEE5, 90 Days After Theatrical Release

Taking it to Instagram, Pooja Makhija, a renowned nutritionist suggests food that you should avoid to prevent abdominal bloating. The caption read," Bloating is very common and fortunately it's a short term problem that resolves on its own, however if your chronically suffer from the same try avoiding the following high non digestible compounds which include soluble and insoluble fibre, sugar alcohol and sugars like Radiobar and fructose."

Check Out The Instagram Post

Here’s The List of Food to Avoid

Vegetables : broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage

: broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage Fruit: prunes, apples, pears, and peaches

prunes, apples, pears, and peaches Whole grains: wheat, oats, wheat germ, and wheat bran

grains: wheat, oats, wheat germ, and wheat bran Legumes: beans, lentils, peas, and baked beans

beans, lentils, peas, and baked beans Sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners: xylitol, sorbitol, and mannitol found in artificial sweeteners and sugar-free chewing gum

xylitol, sorbitol, and mannitol found in artificial sweeteners and sugar-free chewing gum Drinks: soda and other carbonated beverages

In the Instagram video, Pooja says,” Natural ones for example pickled veggies or kimchi, cooked rice which is put in a clay pot and soaked in with water or kombucha or check can work. You may also check with your nutritionist or doctor on a short term probiotic supplement.”