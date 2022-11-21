Glaucoma in 40s: 5 Measures to Reduce The Risk of ‘Kala Motiya’

Glaucoma is a dangerous eye condition that can impair eyesight permanently.

Glaucoma in 40s: People start recognizing small changes in their health along with a heightened awareness of the natural ageing process in their 40s. One of the first senses to start to decline with ageing is vision. While comprehensive physicals are frequently promoted to people in their 40s, eye screenings do not receive the same promotion. Therefore, regardless of age or health, it is imperative to choose routine eye exams to determine the risk of vision issues like glaucoma. Dr Medha Prabhudesai, Consultant – Glaucoma, Prabhudesai Eye Clinic shares symptoms and measures to treat glaucoma.

5 GLAUCOMA SYMPTOMS YOU MUST WATCH OUT FOR

Eye Pain Redness Halos Around Lights Headaches Nausea

In patients with glaucoma, peripheral vision deteriorates slowly and irreversibly. Since the initial stages are asymptomatic, the disease often remains undiagnosed till later stages when permanent vision loss has already occurred. Its prevalence increases with age and is more common in those with a family history or those who suffer from diabetes/hypertension. Eyesight can also be affected by routine activities like stress, harsh sunlight, or digital strain can lead to vision distortion and blurriness.

5 MEASURES TO REDUCE THE RISK OF GLAUCOMA

Healthy Diet: It has been demonstrated that a healthy diet can influence eye health and may even halt the onset of diseases like glaucoma. Foods like cranberries, black and green teas, flax seeds, pomegranates, and acai berries all contain antioxidants. Exercise Regularly: Yoga poses like headstands, prolonged downward dog, legs up the wall, plough, and standing forward bends should be avoided if you have glaucoma and practice the discipline. Consult Doctor: Glaucoma vision loss cannot be reversed, hence it is essential that the condition is identified early and treated effectively. Healthy Body Weight: Body mass indexes (BMIs) can raise the risk of glaucoma at both high and low levels. Lifestyle Changes: There may be some daily habits that you can start or stop if you have glaucoma risk to reduce your likelihood of being diagnosed. You can give up smoking, think about trying meditation and take care of dental hygiene.

Moreover, risk factors such as family history and lifestyle diseases can predispose individuals to serious vision disorders., Some of these conditions include glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, refractive errors, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Since most vision problems tend to be asymptomatic in the early stages, leaving them unchecked may result in permanent vision loss. Comprehensive eye screenings in patients at enhanced risk can help reduce the disease burden.

Awareness, regular screening, and caring for the eyes, therefore, are the keys to optimal eye health. Keeping risk factors under check is also crucial. Those entering their 40s must undergo regular comprehensive eye exams to ensure timely diagnosis.